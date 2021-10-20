Stepankowsky column: The pro-life objection doesn't hold up

Sunshine filtered through the branches of giant spruce trees and dappled an underbrush of ferns, salal, blackberries and wood sorrel. A fresh, moist foresty scent filled the marine air. In the distance, the Pacific Ocean crashed and sprayed onto Sea Lion Rock and other coastal remnants of 20 million-year-old lava flows.

On the beach, the surf churned and clattered over cobbles and pebbles, part of the chorus of sounds that make up the eternal roar of the sea.

My hike Monday at Ecola State Park north of Cannon Beach was idyllic, even if the gooey mix of mud and fallen needles made footing precarious. Yet even this was a treat, because the route was a path through history — an old native American trail that Lewis and Clark used in 1806 to visit a dead whale beached at Cannon Beach.

But wait a minute. Should I have tread on this trail in the first place? Was I not, in a sense, condoning and benefitting from the destruction of native people, which the expedition of Lewis and Clark ultimately assisted through the encouragement of European American migration westward?

Of course not. But a similar logic is at play among some COVID-19 vaccine resistors, who object that the vaccines were developed using cell lines derived from two abortions that took place decades ago.