Stepankowsky column: Texas law empowers vigilante actions

The legislation is Stalinist in nature, even if the people targeted by it are not going to be sent off to execution. It is authorizing citizens to spy on and sue their neighbors and fellow community members who want — whether you agree with it or not — to exercise a constitutionally allowed reproductive right.

So the party that defies vaccine mandates on grounds they infringe on a person’s right to make medical choices now wants to infringe on a woman’s right to choose and exercise control of her own body. What hypocrisy — and so much for freedom.

Vigilante law enforcement is not totally new. Citizens can sue polluters if they believe the government is not enforcing air and water pollution laws. But the right is restricted. Now, however, the GOP is empowering members of the public as a new way of fighting the culture wars. In Tennessee, for example, students, teachers and employees of public schools can sue schools if they share a bathroom with a transgender person. In Florida, student athletes can sue their school if it allows a transgender athlete to play, according to The Texas Tribune. Citizen civil suits are an emerging weapon in the radical right’s arsenal, and it has its dangers.