Stepankowsky column: TDN and the community will miss Nancy Edwards

It’s telling that, in her legendary zeal for accuracy, Daily News Community Editor Nancy Edwards best remembers the few big bloopers of her 48-year career at TDN.

There was the time that a pasteup error — not her own — caused members of a high school’s graduating class to be misidentified in the newspaper’s annual graduation section.

On another occasion, the identities of twin students were switched with their photos — due to a school error.

“It is an impossible goal, but my goal every year was not to make any mistakes. We were very successful,” Nancy, who is 66, said Monday.

She retires this Friday as possibly the newspaper’s longest continually serving employee, ending a career that started when she had just graduated from R.A. Long High School.

Nancy was an unmatched multitasker who faithfully and without fanfare accurately handled millions of pieces of information about weddings, births, calendars, club and service club events, TV listings, recipes and other community news.

Reporting what journalists sometimes call “chicken dinner” news is one of the essential functions expected of a local newspaper. It is a service that other media cannot match and which creates a sense of community. It is a service that, sadly, is slowly vanishing as small papers shrink and close.

As of this writing, it’s unclear how TDN will continue doing what she did so well. Nancy is worried, but said she believes the effort will continue.

“I loved my job,” even when it felt overwhelming over the last two years because she was wearing so many hats, she said Monday.

“I knew I was appreciated. The public told me often. Co-workers told me often.”

She is the last TDN employee to have worked there while it was owned by the founding McClelland-Natt family, which sold it in 1999. She has witnessed drastic institutional and technological changes since nervously reporting for her first day of work as a proofreader at 5 a.m. on Aug. 4, 1974.

“I passed all the (proofreading) tests with flying colors. I have always been a great speller and good at grammar. I took honors English,” she said, explaining how she got hired despite her youth.

Her other initial duty was to reload paper in the old teletype machines that clacked out state, national and international news to papers around the world and “pinged” when a big story broke. (That news was transmitted digitally a few years after Nancy’s arrival.)

Back when she was hired, the paper employed six proofreaders, a function that has been absorbed into other editing positions. Nancy became head proofreader at age 24, over the objections of a senior employee. Later she edited the newspaper’s “TV Times” television guide, a job that eventually required her to start at 3 a.m. (She has always been an early bird.) She has worn many other hats over the years, including producer of the food page.

Most recently she has supervised the editorial page in addition to handling community news, which involves writing and supervising production of the volumes of community news the paper gets every week. It’s a job that requires crack organizational skills and a keen memory. Nancy was born to be the community editor.

“When I was young, my parents started me on flash cards and reading books and bought me childhood encyclopedias. I read them from cover to cover. … I’ve always paid attention to detail. When I was a teenager I remembered everyone’s phone numbers and addresses.

“There was a time when I could tell you where a story was located in the paper — what page and what the headline was — even a day or two (after publication). It was just a picture in my mind, and I’d ‘see’ where it was.”

As a TDN colleague of Nancy’s for 41 years, I often was amazed at her ability to recall stories and myriad editorial policies. Even more so, I admired her for remaining level-headed despite the pressure caused by downsizing and ownership changes, personnel problems and the normal tension of the news business itself. Before retiring in 2020, I often joked with Nancy that she could not retire before I did because she was an invaluable walking history book and operating manual of the place.

With Nancy’s departure, TDN is left with little institutional memory. It’s an irreplaceable loss, because the small remaining staff is new and young. Young journalists, like their counterparts in other industries, want to move to big cities. So the people who work in small towns don’t have time to identify the crackpots and leaders or absorb the community’s culture or history.

History naturally is on her mind as Nancy retires. She will most miss the culture of TDN during its McClelland-Natt ownership era. Then the paper employed about 100 workers compared with a handful today. Back then many considered the company one big family.

“We used to have company picnics and golf tournaments. There was a lot of camaraderie among the departments and a happy buzz (among the employees). But we worked really hard to do the best we could for our readers.”

Nancy has no immediate plans for retirement other than to relax with husband Steve and enjoy friends and family, which includes 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

“We have house projects and yard projects. I’ve thought about learning to play a musical instrument. I’ve always wanted to. I will let each day unfold and see what happens.”