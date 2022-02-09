Stepankowsky column: Some better stickers for your bumper

It was beyond stupid.

As I stopped for a red light in Longview recently, a bumper sticker on a car in front of me caught my eye.

“Stop the spread of communism. Take off that mask,” it read.

Like they say, you can’t make this stuff up.

Wearing masks has repeatedly been shown to slow the spread of the coronavirus. There is nothing communist about it, even if you don’t like mandates meant to safeguard public health.

However, in addition to piquing my rage, the bumper sticker triggered a memory about the late Henry Gay.

Gay, who died in 1999, was the fiercely independent editor of the Shelton-Mason County Journal for three decades. His irreverent column was syndicated and published by newspapers across the Northwest, including The Daily News. One of his favorite genres was to write bumper sticker messages based on current events. Often employing sarcasm, they poked fun at politicians of every stripe, mocking them frequently as “our fearless leaders.” He also took shots at social trends and anything else that tickled his fancy.

So, I thought to myself, why not resurrect bumper sticker commentary? The beauty of the form is that it is a type of poetry, expressing the essence of an idea in a sentence or less — with pointed and crushing effect.

I won’t pretend to measure up to the mastery of Henry Gay. But here goes.

RINOS FOR TRUMP: Reasonable in name only.

MANUFACTURED OLYMPIC SNOW: Will China export that, too?

WEBB SEARCH. New telescope’s hunt for intelligent life begins a million miles from Earth.

CONGRESSIONAL 52 PICKUP: 50 Republicans and Democrats Manchin and Sinema.

STOP JAIL OVERCROWDING: There aren’t enough cells to enforce Inslee’s wish to outlaw political lying.

OPPOSE COMMUNISM: The GOP is already rigging elections for us.

ANTI-MASK, ANTI-VAX. Free to spread disease, death and discord.

PUTIN’S PARANOIA: Fear of a nation with a tiny army.

COLORBLIND JUSTICE: It’s better to appoint a white political hack than a qualified black woman.

BAD TIMING: Amid soaring infections, UW expert predicts pandemic to end soon.

WHOOPI’S HOLOCAUST WHOPPER: So Hitler didn’t care about race?

BECAUSE SHE CARES: Un-vaxxed, infected Sarah Palin dines at New York restaurant.

PARDON THE INSURRECTIONISTS: They were just doing Trump’s dirty work.

FEARLESS LEADERS: Trump allies mum on false claim that Pence could have reversed election.

POST LESSON PLANS: Teachers don’t already have enough to do.

FATHER KNOWS BEST: So let him do the teaching.

Andre Stepankowsky retired in August 2020 after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0