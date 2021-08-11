Stepankowsky column: Sheriffs' letter has troubling elements

These are part of a worrisome national undercurrent to encourage lawmen to become arbiters of the law. In Nevada, for example, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association contends county sheriffs have a duty to interpret and uphold the constitution that supersedes that of other elected officials, even up to the president. It opposes federal gun laws and was founded in 2011 by Richard Mack, a former rural Arizona sheriff who was involved with the Oath Keepers militia group.

Conservatives rightly complained when police in some jurisdictions refused to enforce immigration laws. They can’t now in good conscience refuse to enforce gun laws.

Finally, I dislike the subtle suggestion in these proclamations that gun control advocates are less patriotic or devoted to God than those who oppose them. Huge swaths of liberal thinkers, huge swaths of people who want to preserve human life through improved gun control, also are inspired by faith. Poll after poll shows that a clear majority of Americans want more restrictions on firearms. They are not less holy or blessed than those who say further gun control would be unconstitutional and ineffective.