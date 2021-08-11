Stepankowsky column: Sheriffs' letter has troubling elements

All but two of Washington’s 39 county sheriffs on July 23 issued a proclamation affirming the U.S. Constitution and in particular supporting the Second Amendment. Every Southwest Washington county sheriff signed on, including Cowlitz County’s Brad Thurman and Lewis County’s Rob Snaza.
The document does not reference objections to any specific gun control measures.
The document, circulated by The Washington State Sheriffs’ Association, was “prompted by increasing public concern to safeguard constitutional rights.” The sheriffs, it says, have an “individual and collective duty to defend all of the constitutional rights of our citizens.”
“We understand the destructive influences currently existing in our country will only relent when women and men everywhere genuinely care for each other,” the document says. “We must rely on Providence and care deeply about preserving the Constitution and its freedom in order to be a strong and prosperous people.”
It calls the U.S. Constitution “divinely inspired.”
Only two sheriffs, King County’s Mitzi Johanknecht and Kitsap County’s Gary Simpson (who recently retired) declined to sign.
Other such Second Amendment statements are cropping up nationally. All 29 county sheriffs in Utah recently signed a lengthy document that promises to protect residents’ Second Amendment rights and warns Utah to be wary of federal legislation that could infringe on constitutional rights. It also invokes divine providence and inspiration.
On the surface, the Washington proclamation sounds harmless and well-intentioned. There have been enough riots, shootings and tumult in this nation that we could use a good dose of brotherhood and sisterhood. I certainly agree that the Second Amendment is important, as are all rights, and that any new gun laws be crafted carefully not to infringe the rights of law-abiding people.
However, there are several troubling aspects of this resolution, including its appeal to emotion.
First, what are the sheriffs really saying here? That no further gun regulation is acceptable, or that even existing restrictions on guns also are anathema to the Second Amendment? If that’s the case, what do they propose to stop the escalating numbers of mass shootings across the nation? Saying that people, not guns, do the killing is an opinion, but it is not a solution.
Making an argument that any further gun control legislation is unconstitutional would be absurd. It fails to recognize that all rights have limits. It ignores the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 landmark Heller ruling, in which Justice Antonin Scalia wrote: “… like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. … (N)nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.”
This leads to the second point: The sheriffs are setting themselves up as self-appointed interpreters and guardians of the Constitution. That is a troubling notion. Their job is to enforce the law, not to decide what the law is. We have a government of laws, not men. Congress, legislatures and the courts make law, not the sheriffs.
Remember that Snaza pushed last year to make Lewis County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” in response to Democratic proposals made after another round of mass shootings across the nation. The proposals included limiting magazines to 10 rounds of ammo, an “assault weapons” ban and a ban on “open carry” at the state Capitol and at public demonstrations. Only the last measure passed.
Snaza was among other sheriffs in 2019 who said he would decline to enforce voter-approved I-1639, which boosted background checks and prohibited people younger than 21 years old from purchasing a pistol or a semiautomatic assault rifle. The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington last year ruled I-1639 is constitutional, rejecting a lawsuit by the National Rifle Association.
The Cowlitz County commissioners earlier this year unanimously approved a resolution declaring they won’t support “enforcement of firearms laws which are repugnant to the state and federal constitutions.” The resolution, which has no legal authority, encouraged police and the county prosecutor to “continue discretion in non-enforcement of unconstitutional mandates infringing on the right to keep and bear arms.”
These are part of a worrisome national undercurrent to encourage lawmen to become arbiters of the law. In Nevada, for example, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association contends county sheriffs have a duty to interpret and uphold the constitution that supersedes that of other elected officials, even up to the president. It opposes federal gun laws and was founded in 2011 by Richard Mack, a former rural Arizona sheriff who was involved with the Oath Keepers militia group.
Conservatives rightly complained when police in some jurisdictions refused to enforce immigration laws. They can’t now in good conscience refuse to enforce gun laws.
Finally, I dislike the subtle suggestion in these proclamations that gun control advocates are less patriotic or devoted to God than those who oppose them. Huge swaths of liberal thinkers, huge swaths of people who want to preserve human life through improved gun control, also are inspired by faith. Poll after poll shows that a clear majority of Americans want more restrictions on firearms. They are not less holy or blessed than those who say further gun control would be unconstitutional and ineffective.
I understand where these resolutions are coming from. For example, there is widespread discontent in America — as there should be — for the failure of cities such as Portland and Seattle to stop the riots and violence that followed the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. (The phrase “destructive influences currently existing in our country” appears to be a not-so-subtle reference to the rioters.) Most people also do not want to “defund” police, though they support more enlightened conflict-resolving policing. There is frustration, too, with the topsy-turvy response to the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing resistance to government’s reach as society becomes larger, more complex and harder to manage.
Eventually, though, continued gun violence and the self-destruction of the Republican Party will lead to greater gun control. The sheriffs should recognize this and suggest solutions — such as better policing, more education, enhanced registration and enforcement of existing laws — rather than engage in political appeals to emotion.
Andre Stepankowsky retired in August 2020 after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.