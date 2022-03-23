Stepankowsky column: Russia's invasion of Ukraine was inevitable

“A (Ukrainian) by race, the writer is alarmed equally with the rest of his people at the news of the feverish preparations on the part of the Russians and their renewed determination to deal a violent blow to the cause of the national revival of his race.”

This paragraph could have been written last week about the vicious Russian war on Ukraine. But it wasn’t. It’s from the introduction to a 1914 pamphlet called “The Russian Plot to Seize Galicia” written by my grandfather, Vladimir Stepankowsky, a journalist and key player in the Ukrainian independence movement early in the 20th century.

Galicia is a broad stretch of land in Eastern Europe that includes part of southeast Poland and what is now western Ukraine. It was then under the rule of the Austria-based Hapsburg Empire.

Russia, my grandfather asserted, coveted Ukraine for its natural wealth and strategic location. It would be a staging area to invade the Balkan Peninsula and Constantinople (now Istanbul), giving it near total control of the Black Sea and a presence on the Mediterranean Sea. It would also project Russia’s influence well into Central Europe.

As my grandfather methodically lays out the plot, you experience a sense of déjà vu. All the stratagems and elements President Vladimir Putin has employed in this year’s assault were in play in 1914: subterfuge, propaganda, distortions of Ukrainian history and destabilizing espionage.

My grandfather’s article raised quite a diplomatic ruckus at the time. Today, it is one more reminder of Russia’s centuries-long wish to obliterate Ukrainian identity and statehood.

Let’s get this straight. Putin was going to invade Ukraine sooner or later, no matter who was president of the United States. Former President Trump’s assertion that Putin would have refrained had he — Trump — still been president is bombast and further evidence of his sophomoric understanding of history and geopolitics.

Putin, a former KGB colonel, laments the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union — which set Ukraine free — as the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century. He knows well what scholar Zbigniew Brzezinski, the national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, once told scholar-journalist Anna Reid: “Without Ukraine, Russia ceases to be an empire.”

In other words, Western powers should not have been shocked by the invasion. U.S. administrations from both parties have missed or ignored the warning signs and even unintentionally empowered Putin.

For starters, they continually misjudged Putin, who came to power in 2000. President George W. Bush famously said he looked into Putin”s eyes and saw his soul. Judging from Putin’s war crimes against civilians, I doubt the evil genius has one. Western leaders were fooled by Putin’s early talk about democracy and free-market reforms. It has been apparent for at least 15 years that he believes in political terror and despotism, not self determination.

Secondly, starting with the Clinton administration, the allies dramatically expanded NATO after the fall of the Soviet Union, despite a promise to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev not to do so. They were talking about adding Ukraine, too. The Russians — who are hypersensitive about security due to their history of invasion by outsiders — saw this as an attempt to exploit their weakness and leave the nation isolated. Many Western diplomats have contended for years that NATO’s expansion could trigger war.

One of them was George Kennan, who developed the containment policy during the Cold War and who perhaps understood Russia better than any American. NATO’s expansion “I think … is the beginning of a new Cold War,” Kennan told the New York Times in 1998. ”I think the Russians will gradually react quite adversely and it will affect their policies. I think it is a tragic mistake. There was no reason for this whatsoever. No one was threatening anybody else.”

Today it’s comforting that NATO is confronting Putin. Nevertheless, there is a chicken-and-the-egg component to this issue: Did NATO’s expansion — at least in part — provoke Putin, as he claims? Absolutely nothing justifies Putin’s barbarism. But could the whole NATO issue have been handled with more sensitivity and diplomacy instead of Western arrogance?

Thirdly, Western powers responded tepidly to Putin’s incursions into Georgia in the Caucuses in 2008 and his 2014 seizures of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts in eastern Ukraine and the Crimean Peninsula in its south. Russia suffered few serious consequences, no doubt emboldening Putin.

Finally, former President Trump’s disparagement of NATO and talk of withdrawing the United States from the alliance must have led Putin to misjudge the likely Western response to the Ukraine invasion. Trump clearly devalued Ukraine, as evidenced by his decision to withhold military aid in exchange for a faux Ukrainian investigation of Hunter Biden’s business dealings there. And how could Putin have feared Trump?

Trump continues to make excuses for the Russian autocrat and took Putin’s word over that of his own intelligence agencies regarding Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Putin’s war on Ukraine is an unjustified atrocity. But understanding its origins is key to ending it. Ultimately, as my grandfather no doubt would say, the road to peace will start when Russia acknowledges Ukraine’s right to exist — and the West shelves some of its hubris.

Andre Stepankowsky retired in August 2020 after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0