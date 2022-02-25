Stepankowsky column: Putin is distorting Ukrainian history

Several years ago, a high school exchange student from Ukraine told me her people had a nickname for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We call him ‘Putler,’ ” she deadpanned.

Putin today is indeed channeling Hitler. Like the Führer in the 1930s, Putin has distorted history and lied about his intentions regarding Ukraine — and in a sense he did it in broad daylight.

In ‘Mein Kampf’ (My Struggle), Hitler fully laid out his plans to conquer most of Eastern Europe, claiming Germans had historical and cultural claims to Austria and swaths of Czechoslovakia. He expressed his hatred for Jews and Slavs and made no secret of his intention to exterminate them and conquer Poland and European Russia.

Likewise, last July Putin made a public claim to Ukraine.

He penned an essay in which he stated that Ukraine is part of Russia, and that the people share a common history, culture and language.

“Russians and Ukrainians are one people — a single whole. It is what I have said on numerous occasions and what I firmly believe,” Putin wrote, in what was a prelude to justify the invasion that started this week.

The former KGB colonel is spouting old Soviet propaganda and ignoring the long, tragic Ukrainian quest for independence.

The view that Russians and Ukrainians are one would be news to today’s Ukrainians.

It certainly would have angered my late grandfather, Vladimir Stepankowsky, who was born in Western Ukraine in 1885 and spent this youth agitating for Ukraine’s independence from Tsarist Russia.

My family’s presence in Ukraine goes back at least 1,000 years, to the very beginnings of the first slavic nation-state founded in Kyiv (known as the Kievan Rus). My ancestors thus lived through Ukraine’s complex and tragic history, with untold numbers of calamities and millions of deaths inflicted by conquering Russians, Poles, Turks, Swedes and Mongols.

In one particularly bloody 17th Century conflict alone, the Ottomans executed 10,000 infants.

Ukraine’s flat topography, wealth of natural resources and strategic position between east and west, north and south have made it vulnerable to constant invasion and slave raids.

These conflicts and misfortunes have left Ukraine struggling for definition and recognition throughout its history. One of my grandfather’s enduring frustrations was that diplomats and even historians questioned whether there was such a national identity as Ukrainian.

Ukraine has rarely been allowed to govern itself. Conquerors — especially the Tsarist and Soviet regimes — banned or suppressed the language and literature, exploited the natural resources and treated the area with colonial chauvinism and exploitation. Expressions of Ukrainian nationalism and self-identity have been constantly snuffled, often violently.

Certainly, Ukraine shares cultural, historical, religious (Eastern Orthodox) and linguistic ties with Russia.

Yet the same could be said to some degree about Poland and Lithuania, which ruled the territory for about 150 years.

In fact, Ukraine was not part of Imperial Russia until the Ukrainian Cossacks signed the Treaty of Pereyaslav in 1654, granting the Principality of Moscow “overlordship” of some Ukrainian lands.

To many Ukrainians, it was intended as an alliance to ward off the Poles and Ottomans; to Tsarist Russia, it was Ukrainians’ ceding their sovereignty, an interpretation convenient for Putin today.

Regardless of who was right, the Russian Empire imposed its will, and it was not pretty.

The old Russian imperial government was as autocratic and repressive as any to ever exist.

The lower classes faced forced 25-year military conscription. Secret police sniffed out dissent. Harsh censorship, imprisonment and Siberian exile stifled debate and free thought. Graft, bribes and a vast and indifferent bureaucracy weighed on the people. Peasants were owned and not freed until 1861. And the regime pursued an official policy of Russification that viewed Ukraine — and other conquered lands — as part of Russia, with Ukranian language forbidden in schools and other official use.

The Communists, who succeeded the Tsars a century ago, were even worse. Most notably, their forced collectivization of farms caused starvation and killed millions of Ukranian peasants and farmers. And the Reds brutally suppressed the sacred Eastern Orthodox religion. Political repression and Stalin’s purges followed.

No wonder Ukrainians — and some Russians for that matter — initially welcomed the invading Nazi armies in 1941 — until they learned Hitler was as bad or even worse than Stalin.

It is remarkable, indeed, that the dream of Ukrainian independence persists despite so much bloodshed and repression.

Ukrainians, who finally got their freedom with the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, aspire to a society free of the corruption, repression and the ruinous management and kleptomania of Putin and his fellow oligarchs. And they certainly reject Putin’s notion they are one with Russia.

Putin’s claim is a gross distortion of history that is meant to justify his wish to restore the old Soviet empire. The only way to keep him in check is for Western powers to stand firm against him — and reject his bogus historical assertions.

Editor's note: This column was updated to clarify the year serfs were freed.

Andre Stepankowsky retired in August 2020 after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.

