Stepankowsky column: Pulling Seuss books the wrong choice

The descendants of Theodor Geisel are pulling six Dr. Seuss titles, succumbing to pressure that some illustrations “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
So, put in plain English, Dr. Seuss is now a bigot?
This is political correctness run amok, an example of what conservative Republicans call cancel culture. Well-intentioned people are giving in to the overzealous impulse to sanitize what we read and experience. They’re forgetting history and turning a hero into a latter-day villain, using modern standards as a basis for judgment.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises says it will no longer publish these titles: “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”
“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press.
The organization said it acted after it asked teachers, academics and specialists to review its books.
Dr. Seuss has been lionized for decades. School districts here and across the Earth used to celebrate his March 2 birthday. But a revisionist trend has been afoot for several years. Even the beloved “Cat in the Hat” has been scrutinized as a sinister anti-black book. In 2017, a school librarian in Cambridge, Mass., famously criticized a gift of Seuss books from then-first lady Melania Trump, saying many of his works were “steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures, and harmful stereotypes.”
So when I read Seuss books to my children, I was raising bigots? I thought I was teaching them messages about conservation (“The Lorax”), the real meaning of Christmas (“The Grinch that Stole Christmas”), the importance of defending and respecting minorities (“Horton Hears a Who”) and the value of cooperation, fairness and democracy (“Yertle the Turtle”).
Seuss Enterprises did not list the specific offending illustrations in the six books, and there is no space here to explore them all individually (check out the National Post website for a full review). But four of the titles include depictions of Asian people and three contain what could be considered stereotypical portrayals of Inuit people.
I reviewed our copy of “The Cat’s Quizzer,” a delightfully zany question-and-answer book. The only potentially objectionable image I could find is a small drawing of Mount Fuji with a person wearing a traditional Japanese bamboo Samurai hat with these words below: “How old do you have to be a Japanese?” It’s the last in a series of questions about how old one needs to be to vote for president, drive a car or fry an egg.
The drawing is a stereotype, but is not in itself offensive. Had Dr. Seuss instead drawn a fur-hatted and high-booted Cossack and asked how old do you need to be Ukrainian (my own tragic heritage), would reviewers have found that objectionable, too? I wouldn’t. Even if you believe the drawing crosses a line, is the whole book deserving of condemnation?
Critics are focusing on small parts of the books that are otherwise enjoyable and educational and which saved millions of children from the dreary world of Dick and Jane.
It’s true that Geisel, as a World War II propagandist, supported the interment of Japanese Americans. His wartime cartoons were vehemently racist. One showed Japanese Americans being handed dynamite after a “call from home.” But he also railed against fascism, Communism and aviator Charles Lindberg’s appeals to stay out of the war. He deplored racism against blacks and Jews. And “Horton Hears a Who” — which includes the inclusive refrain “A person is a person no matter how small” — was Geisel’s atonement for his wartime anti-Japanese sentiment and was dedicated to a Japanese friend.
I doubt that any child has been made a racist or prejudiced by reading any Dr. Seuss title. One has to read critically and teach books in context — or we’ll throw away other masterpieces as well.
Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn includes many uses of the “N” word, but it is the first great American anti-racist novel. Shakespeare’s “Merchant of Venice” is patently anti-Semitic, but its treatment of Shylock the vengeful moneylender gives occasion to explore prejudice and ask, is he the demon, or is it the Christians who strip him of all dignity? Should the popular 1942 Bing Crosby film “Holiday Inn” be shunned because of its stereotypical portrayal of Mamie, the black servant, and her two children?
Seuss works are not the only children’s books coming under the scrutiny of the social engineers who would sanitize everything we read. “Curious George” has been questioned because Ted (the man in the yellow hat) removes George from a happy existence in the jungle, like the African slaves. These folks forget the essential, inclusive message of the book: That very different beings can forge deep friendships.
Applying modern standards and sensitivities to historical figures and authors is a fraught and delicate undertaking. Removing statues of racist politicians and generals of the Confederacy might seem appropriate to many. Why, then, not remove all statues of Franklin Roosevelt, who ordered the internment of Japanese Americans, even though he led the nation through the war and out of the Great Depression?
You get the picture. Authors and historical figures need to be judged by the totality of their work and in the historical context in which they acted. Otherwise, many of this nation’s founders — who were slave owners — would topple from their pedestals, too. We shouldn’t judge historical figures, writers, artists or others by their sins alone and ignore their virtues.
Now that you know more about Theodor Geisel, do you still think that Dr. Seuss is racist?
Andre Stepankowsky retired in August after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News.