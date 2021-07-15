Stepankowsky column: Pulling Seuss books the wrong choice

Seuss works are not the only children’s books coming under the scrutiny of the social engineers who would sanitize everything we read. “Curious George” has been questioned because Ted (the man in the yellow hat) removes George from a happy existence in the jungle, like the African slaves. These folks forget the essential, inclusive message of the book: That very different beings can forge deep friendships.

Applying modern standards and sensitivities to historical figures and authors is a fraught and delicate undertaking. Removing statues of racist politicians and generals of the Confederacy might seem appropriate to many. Why, then, not remove all statues of Franklin Roosevelt, who ordered the internment of Japanese Americans, even though he led the nation through the war and out of the Great Depression?

You get the picture. Authors and historical figures need to be judged by the totality of their work and in the historical context in which they acted. Otherwise, many of this nation’s founders — who were slave owners — would topple from their pedestals, too. We shouldn’t judge historical figures, writers, artists or others by their sins alone and ignore their virtues.

Now that you know more about Theodor Geisel, do you still think that Dr. Seuss is racist?

Andre Stepankowsky retired in August after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News.

