Stepankowsky column: Only one way to beat COVID

I expected Gov. Jay Inslee to order mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for all eligible college and K-12 students last week.

He stopped short of that, requiring the vaccinations only of all teachers and staff at public and private schools. His order also applies to childcare and early learning workers who supervise kids from multiple families, and the only exemptions are for religious or medical reasons.

The orders are perhaps the most sweeping in the nation directed at stopping the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The governor should be lauded for joining the federal government and a growing number of employers around the nation in imposing vaccine mandates on workers.

But did Inslee go far enough? We are in the midst of a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and one could argue that all students, too, should be vaccinated against COVID as they become eligible — as they have been against a host of other diseases for decades.

It’s clear the only way we’re going to defeat this evolving and tricky disease is with mandatory vaccine policies. There is too much resistance to masks and social distancing measures, which are hard to enforce. No amount of cajoling, educating and incentivizing people will convince the many who make excuses or accept voodoo online medicine to avoid getting jabbed.