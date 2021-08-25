Stepankowsky column: Only one way to beat COVID

I expected Gov. Jay Inslee to order mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for all eligible college and K-12 students last week.
He stopped short of that, requiring the vaccinations only of all teachers and staff at public and private schools. His order also applies to childcare and early learning workers who supervise kids from multiple families, and the only exemptions are for religious or medical reasons.
The orders are perhaps the most sweeping in the nation directed at stopping the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The governor should be lauded for joining the federal government and a growing number of employers around the nation in imposing vaccine mandates on workers.
But did Inslee go far enough? We are in the midst of a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and one could argue that all students, too, should be vaccinated against COVID as they become eligible — as they have been against a host of other diseases for decades.
It’s clear the only way we’re going to defeat this evolving and tricky disease is with mandatory vaccine policies. There is too much resistance to masks and social distancing measures, which are hard to enforce. No amount of cajoling, educating and incentivizing people will convince the many who make excuses or accept voodoo online medicine to avoid getting jabbed.
We had our chance to control this disease and blew it. Fighting COVID-19 could have been a patriotic call to duty that unified the nation. Instead, it became political, and with the Delta variant spreading like western wildfires, we have no other choice but mandatory vaccines.
Is this a radical view? Maybe, and it is one I didn’t share a month or two ago when vaccine rates plateaued. But it has become necessary, as a review of just a few recent news developments makes plain:
- COVID-19 is packing Washington state hospitals with record numbers of patients — 1,240 as of late last week, according to the Washington State Hospital Association. The hospitalizations are among patients in their 20s and 30s. This is no longer is an “old person’s disease.” Earlier this month a rash of patients from other areas hit PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview because hospitals in their communities were at capacity due to COVID cases.
- Cowlitz County now has the third highest COVID-19 rate in the state, with nearly 800 new cases per 100,000 people recorded from Aug. 4 to Aug, 17, TDN’s Katie Fairbanks reports. By comparison, the statewide rate was 425 per 100,000.
- The overwhelming majority of cases and hospitalizations in the nation are among the unvaccinated, which unfortunately is nearly half the adult population of this county.
- The rates of infection in states such as Texas and Florida, whose governors have prohibited mask-wearing and vaccination requirements, are skyrocketing. Infectious disease specialists predict a tsunami wave of coronavirus cases will swamp northern regions as fall and winter huddles people inside.
- Research shows that even vaccinated people can spread the Delta variant, even though the vast majority of them don’t get seriously ill. (It’s inaccurate to say — as some critics assert — that the vaccines are ineffective. If they prevent most serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths they are a smashing success.)
- The Delta variant is making more kids sick than the original variant that hit the nation last year. In the South, where schools open earlier, some school districts already have had to revert back to remote learning because of outbreaks. Thursday, ABC News reported that 20,000 Mississippi students are under quarantine just a week after school began and 4,500 students tested positive.
The Delta variant is not the 2020 version of the coronavirus. It’s as contagious as the measles and chickenpox and it is causing more severe illness than the first variant. Measures taken in schools at the end of last year — such as mandatory mask wearing, improved sanitation and social distancing — may not be enough to ward off mass infections.
I spoke with Lower Columbia College President Chris Bailey about this issue last week. LCC is not mandating student vaccines or has exemptions to attend in-person classes, unlike the University of Washington, Washington State University and about 25 of the state’s 34 community and technical colleges.
LCC had been allowing students who prove they are vaccinated to attend classes unmasked (they now must wear them under new state mandates).
The college used other measures — taking temperatures, limiting access, requiring mask, extra disinfecting and hybrid classes — in a generally successful effort to keep the virus at bay last academic year.
The campus community generally accepted the restrictions and measures, despite the national chaos, confusion and anger about similar rules, Bailey said.
“We have had very little pushback. We thought we would have more. But once it was settled that we were requiring masks and screening, people settled in and realized that this is how you’re going to (continue) to get an education.”
He said the measures worked, reporting, “It does not appear that we had a large number of (COVID) transmissions on campus.”
Bailey said some staff may chose to quit rather than submit to the shots as Inslee has ordered. That said, the college is encouraging students and staff to get vaccinated and has plans for additional inoculation clinics this fall.
The issue is a delicate balance between public health and liberty to make health choices, he said, noting that where that balance is struck will change as the virus wanes and surges. He declined to discuss his personal views about vaccine mandates.
In my view, the time is up for compromise.
Vaccines are safe. According to the Washington Post, about 164 million Americans — about half the population — have now been fully vaccinated. No widespread health problems have been reported. They are not going to render you infertile or alter your DNA.
Vaccines are moral. COVID-19 vaccines do not contain aborted fetal cells, as some critics assert. Fetal cell lines —grown from tissue obtained in two abortions performed 50 years ago — were used in testing during research and development of the vaccines. No new aborted cells have been used to develop or produce the vaccines. The Vatican recently reviewed the issue and cleared Catholics to receive the vaccines in good conscience.
Vaccine mandates are constitutional. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Coney Barrett recently rejected a challenge to Indiana University’s requirement that all students be vaccinated against COVID-19. Eight students had argued that the mandates are an unconstitutional intrusion on their rights to make their own medical decisions.
The government has the rightful authority to mandate vaccines — just as it has the authority to draft young men and women for service in times of war. And this is a war.
Leaving these decisions up to individual and community choice is not working and got us into this mess. It’s time to stop fiddling while Rome is burning. If we truly consider our children our greatest resource, we must move decisively to protect them from the virus.
Andre Stepankowsky retired in August 2020 after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.