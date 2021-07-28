Stepankowsky column: Masks in schools worth discussing

It’s a popular and a libertarian thing to say that officials should let parents make mask decisions for their children. The problem with that notion is severalfold: Parents in effect make a decision that potentially gets dozens of others sick. They don’t have access to the information the experts do. Too many of them rely on politically and ignorance-driven social media for their information. Kids who wear masks might be ridiculed by those who don’t.

Folks, this is not about authoritarianism or embarrassing others. It’s about protecting the health of our school children and their teachers.

In the name of free choice, the far right has opposed nearly all social distancing measures recommended or ordered to control the disease. Do they want COVID defeated or not?

Individual choice has prolonged the pandemic. We need more concern for the common good. You don’t get to make up your own traffic rules. You don’t get to dump motor oil in public waterways. Remember that the U.S. Constitution was adopted in part to “promote the general welfare.” Heed it.