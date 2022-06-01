Stepankowsky column: Martin Kauble was a teacher like no other

Sometimes it wasn’t easy being friends with Martin Kauble, who was my piano teacher, fellow enthusiast of classical music and great pal for more than 40 years.

His sudden death from a heart attack on May 11 left me shocked and angry — angry that he died too young (59), angry that we didn’t share fellowship even more often, angry that the world in many ways does not understand people like him.

To be sure, Martin could be a handful. He was touchy and quick to take offense. He obsessed about perceived wrongs and turned minor slights and annoyances into consuming and aggravating preoccupations. He was stubborn and could be blind to his own mistakes. He expected the best out of people, and he could turn bitter when they disappointed him.

Many a time my hour-long piano lesson could be occasion for him to vent about conflicts with neighbors, indifferent students, the “system” and the world in general. To his credit, he always made up the time to me, but many a time I had to tell Martin he worried too much and needed to calm down.

That said, he was among the people in my life who valued friendships more than just about anything else. “For me,” the Roman poet Horace wrote, “nothing compares with the joy of friendship.” Martin probably hadn’t read that, but he lived it. As one of his former students said after his passing, “He loved big.”

I first met Martin when I was assigned to write a feature about him and Matt Johnson, who were the young artists for the Southwest Washington Symphony in 1979. I don’t remember the story too well, but I remember Brian Drake’s TDN photo: Martin and Matt seated backward at the piano, their hands behind their backs and spread on the keyboard.

In some ways not apparent back then, the photo was a bit of a metaphor for Martin, who was an unconventional human being, though not in the hippy or flower child sense. One could say he was unconventional in an unconventional way.

He was not what most people envision as a classical musician. Of course he loved the piano and classical music, believing that playing and listening to it is good for the body and the soul. He often spoke of how “ennobling” it is. But he also enjoyed rock and many other types of music (though, like me, he hated Rap).

He prized his 1966 muscle cars — a Plymouth Belvedere and Plymouth Satellite. He was a weight lifter in his earlier years. He was a devotee of fine wine. He reveled in corny and (sometimes) ribald jokes.

He was a buff of old movies and often entertained guests with clips of them on his smart TV. And he got a kick out of old recorded shows of Victor Borge, the late Danish-American comedian, conductor, and pianist known for blending music and comedy and who earned the nickname “The Clown Prince of Denmark.”

One of the ironies of Martin’s life is that his 1986 master’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University was in piano performance, but aside from his senior recital he never performed publicly after that. He said he couldn’t handle the stress.

Teaching was his great calling in life. In that he excelled, and it became a portal to creating long-lasting friendships.

In my teenage years, when I aspired to a concert career, I studied with instructors who taught at Juilliard or who were master students there. Nevertheless, Martin was the best teacher I ever had when you tally up his combination of competence, enthusiasm and dedication. He helped me prepare six local charity piano recitals.

Don’t take just my testimony. Read some of the messages his former students posted on his Facebook page.

“You were a piano teacher like no other,” writes Matthew Todd. “You molded and crafted me beyond what I even thought was possible. You instilled the love of pianos deep into my soul …”

Lauren Cash wrote: “You gave me so much as your piano student and friend. … (I remember) how you were always pushing me towards the next goal, always making me do the next crazy rhythm, but always with humor and care and kindness. … I’ve never met anyone more generous or with a greater sense of humor.”

Hannah Lynn Grandle writes: “He was such a kind man, with such a giant heart, such a blessing to so many as he would teach us all the things you’d ever need to know about piano.” She called him “goofy, loving, selfless, teacher, and friend. So much talent, emotion and so much love for everyone he was around.”

There was a time when Martin had a waiting list of students. Sadly, in recent years he was rarely booked up. He was an arch-enemy of cellphones and video games, which he blamed for some students’ lack of discipline and inability to concentrate — as well as the general decline in childhood music studies.

Martin lived life on his own terms. To those who didn’t understand him, he could be a conundrum: goofy and serious, smart and naive, angry and loving, giving and self-righteous. His constant was his dedication to his craft and his friends.

I’ll cherish our time together, whether in his studio working on the music of the great masters or in his kitchen, where we continued meeting for drinks and snacks after I groomed his rose garden.

His passing has left a deep hole in my life.

Andre Stepankowsky retired in August 2020 after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.

