Stepankowsky column: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is a voice of reason, sanity in Third District race

Rick Parrish and I didn’t often agree on political topics during his nine-year tenure as publisher of The Daily News, a time that partially overlapped with my 21 years as the city editor. Rick’s views didn’t accord with mine, which are moderately left of center.

But we agreed on one essential thing: One of the most important attributes for holders of public office is having good character.

By that measure, in my view, Clark County Republican Joe Kent is unfit to become Southwest Washington’s next congressional representative. And it’s why it’s a no-brainer that voters should choose Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in the Nov. 2 general election.

Kent believes the stolen election lies of former President Donald Trump. He wants to pardon the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. He has appeared with Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson. He had a flirtation — which he now disavows — with white supremacists who deny the Holocaust, want to deny women the vote and support Russian President Vladimir Putin. He dismisses the FBI seizure of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Florida estate as the sinister work of the deep state.

People who believe in stolen election theories are delusional and unwilling to honor facts and logic — or are lying to court Trump’s base.

People who coddle the insurrectionists ultimately don’t believe in the rule of law and spit on the Constitution. The Jan. 6 rioters were thugs, not patriots.

People who cavort with extremists who deny history and subscribe to conspiracy theories have no judgment. To accept Kent’s views, one must believe the United States is as corrupt as Russia.

Don’t buy into it.

To review, more than 60 court rulings have turned aside Trump’s election fraud claims. Republican officials and leaders — all Trump supporters — rejected his claims in Michigan, Georgia and Arizona. Trump’s own administration — including Attorney General William Barr and the Department of Homeland Security — said the election results were legitimate. Joe Biden won by 7 million votes.

Kent, a former Green Beret, is handsome, polished and endured the tragic loss of his wife, a Navy cryptologic technician killed by an ISIS suicide bomber in northeastern Syria in 2019. It left him with a baby and a toddler. He says the loss prompted him to run for office, angry that bureaucrats delayed Trump’s decision to withdraw troops.

But neither good looks nor tragedy are qualifiers for public office. Except for his desire to combat China’s economic aggression and oppose “defunding” police, Kent is wrong on many issues. To name two: His near-absolutist interpretation of the Second Amendment puts him at odds with the American mainstream. His call for a ban on all immigration ignores the essential role those workers play in the U.S. economy — especially in the food and service industries — and the humanitarian crises driving them to the U.S. in the first place.

At a town hall meeting in Amboy last month, Kent outlined his goals: “Our agenda for the first two years is simple. … Impeachment, obstruction and oversight. The Biden agenda dies off in the crib,” according to the New York Times.

So efforts like combatting climate change, making college education and child care more affordable, seeking racial equality, rebuilding U.S. roads, bridges and utility systems and fighting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would all be off the table?

Kent promised to hold Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to seven presidents, “accountable” for the “scam that is COVID,” ignoring the fact the disease has killed 1 million Americans and at least 6.5 million people worldwide. He told The Times Fauci should be charged with murder. Seriously.

Skamania County Democrat Marie Glusenkamp Perez, who owns a Portland car repair business with her husband, is the sane choice in this race. Her emphasis is on supporting small business, workers rights and job training, lowering the cost of prescription drugs and medical care, addressing climate change, and reducing the role of big money in politics.

Glusenkamp Perez would address the bread-and-butter issues important to Southwest Washington. Kent wants to tilt at windmills.

In this divided district, Glusenkamp Perez will need support from moderate Republicans who backed 12-year incumbent Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, who was ousted in the August primary and who had the courage — the character — to vote to impeach Trump for egging on the Jan. 6 rioters.

No doubt some of Herrera Beutler’s supporters will balk at Glusenkamp Perez’s pro-choice stance, and they’ll blame Democrats for high inflation. However, neither abortion nor any other single issue should be the sole driver of anyone’s vote. And the causes of inflation here and across the globe — the war in Ukraine, pent up worker demand for pay raises, the pandemic and associated trillion-dollar aid packages that helped small businesses and families weather shutdowns — cannot fairly be attributed to the actions of one U.S. administration. The issue is far more complex.

In contrast, the choice in this race is simple. Glusenkamp Perez is not as polished a campaigner as Kent. But she is smart and articulate, and she’s a voice of reason and moderation. She presents a dramatic contrast to Kent’s politics of revenge and extremism.