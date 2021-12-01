Stepankowsky column: Manufacturing is still our bellwether

What do all those cargo vessel ships waiting to unload at Southern California harbors have to do with the property taxes you pay here in Cowlitz County?

Those freighters are waiting to disgorge thousands of containers full of consumer products, many of which once were made in the USA, but which now are fabricated in Asia, China especially.

So images of all those ships is a distressing tableau that reminds us of the decline of U.S. manufacturing, a decline that has robbed our county of prosperity and which raises national security concerns for our place in the world.

Here are a few statistics, both local and national, that speak of the decline in U.S. manufacturing:

Since 1993, the share of Cowlitz County property tax paid by industrial enterprises here declined from 50% to about 22% this year. Homeowners’ share of taxes has risen dramatically to make up for it, doubling from one-third in 1993 to nearly 65% in 2021. What does this mean? Industry’s share of this year’s $154 million county tax bill was about $34 million. It would have been $77 million had its share of the tax base remained stable at early 1990s levels. Homeowners’ share, now about $100 million, would have been about $50 million. Some of the shift, of course, is due to the surge in residential real estate values, but the value of industrial property here has actually declined relative to inflation. A smattering of new industry — the Kalama steel coating and wine bottle plants and Kelso Foster Farms chicken processing plant — has not stopped a three-decade decline in the county’s industrial tax base caused by plant closures and shortage of new investment.

The United States, while still the world’s second largest manufacturing nation, suffered a net loss of 91,000 manufacturing plants and nearly 5 million manufacturing jobs since 1997, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures cited by the Economic Policy Institute.

In the 1970s, a third of all Cowlitz County jobs were in manufacturing, with 6,400 in the timber industry alone. Per capita income here was close to the state average and above the national average. By 2019, only one-sixth of the jobs here were in manufacturing, and the loss of timber and manufacturing employment caused wages and income here to sag behind the rest of the nation, according to the Washington Department of Employment Security.

From nearly a third (32.1%) of the nation’s total employment in 1953, manufacturing has fallen to 8.5% today, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Manufacturing led to the rise of the United States into a world power during the last century and was responsible for a golden age of American prosperity, especially in the three decades after World War II. Causes of its decline are many: the offshoring of production to nations with cheaper labor and lax worker and environmental regulation; the strong U.S. dollar; and sharp increases in productivity through mechanization and improved processes and worker training. U.S. manufacturers are producing more with significantly smaller work forces.

Many economists welcome this news: Cheaper imported goods and improved productivity give consumers better prices and improved buying power. And some tend to emphasize that the loss of manufacturing jobs, while numerically large, is a relatively small part of the nation’s work force. To this way of thinking, trade imbalances — and all those freighters waiting to unload imported goods — are a sign of capitalism at work: It rewards efficiency and innovation and culls the overstaffed and overpaid.

All true, so far as this kind of thinking and economic calculus goes.

But what are often the consequences of reduced high-wage manufacturing jobs? High unemployment. Union membership declines. Wrecked families. Substance abuse. Loss of hope. Declines in government tax revenues for police protection, schools and other services. Ultimately, this kind of social upheaval leads to political anger and instability, as it has especially in rural communities like Cowlitz County and across our land.

The loss of manufacturing also has national security implications, because American spending on foreign-made goods is fueling the military and global political rise of China. How do you think the Xi government can afford to develop those new hypersonic missiles and life-sized replicas of American military targets? This is not xenophobia. It is the reality of power politics.

What to do about this is complex problem goes well beyond the available space here. Tariffs, for example, rarely work, as former President Trump’s disastrous trade confrontation with China proved.

We need tax and industrial development policies that discourage more U.S investment abroad. We need to change the law to give corporate boards the legal flexibility and financial incentive to favor domestic over foreign production. (One of the tragedies of the Trump tax cut, which lowered the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, was that it failed to tie the breaks to new investment here and failed to penalize offshoring.)

We need predictable and more streamlined permitting processes, especially in this state, to avoid chasing away potential investment as the administration of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has done. We need major new rural economic development initiatives at both state and federal levels, and we need to make sure a fair share of the new infrastructure money gets to rural communities so they are positioned to attract the new industries of the future.

The $16 million infrastructure grant earmarked for the Port of Longview rail corridor expansion is a good start.

It’s not that we should scuttle all those ships bearing foreign produces to our shores — but it sure would be nice to reduce the size of the fleet.

Andre Stepankowsky retired in August 2020 after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.

