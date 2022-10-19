Stepankowsky column: MAGA undercuts Cowlitz Elections Office

As the Nov. 8 general election approaches, the Cowlitz County elections office is critically short-staffed.

“l lost two workers in the last two weeks, and there are only four people to begin with,” Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland, who leads the office, said last week.

It’s part of a trend that is bad for Democracy: Election workers across the nation are quitting due to the unceasing barrage of accusatory phone calls, public records requests and false assertions that they are unethical.

“Our workers are proud of the work we do, but the constant harassment and lies that we are … unethical has an effect on people here. It is demoralizing,” said Fundingsland, an independent who has been an employee or supervisor in the county elections office for 17 years.

Some county auditors across the state have reported death threats, she said. “I can’t say that we’ve had that. But I’ve had ballots thrown in my face, then ripped up and thrown in my face again. We’ve had people screaming in my face, and they’re so angry they are spitting while they talk.”

At a recent Cowlitz GOP meeting at which she addressed fraud concerns, Fundingsland said she became so frustrated with one woman’s false accusation that she replied, “That didn’t happen, and I’m calling ‘bull-—- -.’ ”

The woman bristled. “ ‘Are you calling me a f—-—-—- liar?’ and started running at me. I thought she was going to hit me” until several other people stopped the woman.

“Members of my own family truly believe the (2020) election was stolen, no matter what I say and do,” Fundingsland lamented.

I’ve known Fundingsland as a news source for her entire elections career and always found her honest, open and professional. Claims she and her office are unethical show how unhinged the MAGA crowd has become. They threaten the very liberty they profess to protect.

The pressure on elections workers is part of a nationwide strategy to whip up suspicion about election integrity. It is instigated by the “Big Lie” — former President Trump’s completely unsupported assertion the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Elections workers nationwide are leaving their jobs in droves, according to the New York-based Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan law and policy institute.

A Brennan survey of nearly 600 local elections officials last winter found nearly one in three knew at least one colleague who quit in part or entirely because of safety concerns, increased threats, or intimidation. Twenty percent said they planned to leave their jobs before the 2024 election

“All of this represents a mortal danger to American democracy, which cannot survive without public servants who can freely and fairly run our elections,” according to the Center.

One of the chief groups orchestrating the hostilities is the Conservative Partnership Institute, run by several former Trump aides. It has recruited people nationally to challenge voter rolls, deluge officials with document requests and seek office in hopes of seizing control of the elections process. (Fundingsland, though, faces no challenger for re-election.)

Fundingsland said local adherents of “many groups” are harassing her office. They include those instigated by “My Pillow Guy” CEO Mike Lindell, who claims voting machines were hacked in 2020 and results altered from overseas.

“I can’t tell you how many well-known, professional people come into my office who follow him,” Fundingsland said.

Voting machines in Cowlitz County and across the state are not linked to the internet or phone lines and cannot be hacked, as Lindell asserts. And some data Lindell claims he collected — so called “cast ballot data” — is unavailable to the public because it could compromise voter privacy, Fundingsland said.

Fundingsland points to extensive measures her office takes to ensure balloting is transparent, secure and accurate. Among them:

Two workers always pick up ballots at drop boxes. The ballots are stored in sealed metal boxes until they are ready to be processed at the elections office.

Access to ballot sorting and counting machines and returned ballots is limited to five workers, including Fundingsland, through biometric door locks.

Voter signatures on every ballot envelope are scanned and recorded digitally. Elections workers trained by the Washington State Patrol for the task compare signatures to voter registration records to make sure they are valid — and that no one votes twice.

Secrecy envelopes containing marked ballots are opened separately from the outer signature envelopes by representatives of both political parties. This eliminates the possibility that a ballot can be linked to a specific voter.

Two elections workers run the counting scanner. They are monitored on security cameras — as they are at every step of the process — and their work is tracked and recorded by the scanner.

Critics cast suspicion on the voter registration rolls — the type of complaint that often alleges multiple voting and balloting by dead people.

Voter registration rolls are “a living, breathing database” that are purged and updated constantly as people die, move and re-register, Fundingsland said. Officials use death records, licensing and other data to keep the rolls current. As many as 100,000 daily changes take place to the statewide voter registration database.

Anyone attempting to register to vote in multiple Washington counties is immediately stopped by Washington’s state voter registration database — and they may face class C felony charges.

While the database cannot possibly be accurate up to the minute, any large-scale attempt to defraud the system “would be a mission impossible-type thing,” Fundingsland said.

Fundingsland is working with the county commissioners to fill her staffing void, but elections workers need extensive training and testing, and she’s worried as November approaches.

Counting general election ballots “is going to take longer, and we are going to slow down to make sure (staff) know what they are doing. We will not cave in to the pressure do get the results faster. We want to do it correctly.”