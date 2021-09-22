Stepankowsky column: Knowledge of history is essential for self-government

Boston, then a town of nearly 16,000 (a bit larger than Kelso), became the cradle of the American Revolution. I learned the British sent about 4,000 soldiers to the city and ordered the colonists to pay to quarter them. Bostonians chafed when their city became a military fortress.

Still, about half the town remained loyal to the British Crown. Imagine how conflicted loyalist businesspeople must have felt when the Committees of Correspondence “asked” them not to do business with the British. This sounds a bit like the pinch businesses today face to exclude opponents of masks and vaccines.

We learned John Adams, who later became this nation’s second president, was the lawyer who successfully defended the British soldiers who killed Crispus Attucks and the other Boston Massacre casualties. Adams, like all the founding fathers, abhorred mob rule. At the soldiers’ trial, he portrayed Attucks as a terrifying figure who led an intimidating crowd against British soldiers. However, Adams (a second cousin to Sam Adams) later found inspiration in Attucks’ actions.

No doubt the British regarded Attucks and his compatriots as thugs. Doesn’t this mirror the clamor over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, viewed by myself and most Americans as the work of a mob, but as a patriotic act by a few? History often is in the eye of the beholder.