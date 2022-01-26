Stepankowsky column: It's time for the Democrats to back Jaime Herrera Beutler

Calling all Southwest Washington Democrats. Please vote in the August congressional primary, and make sure you vote for Republican incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler.

This may sound audacious or counter-intuitive. However, when you consider the political landscape and challengers involved, it’s easy to see a vote for the incumbent is a way voters here can combat the rise of extreme right.

In her quest for a seventh term as Third District U.S. representative, Herrera Beutler has five challengers from within her own party. Among them, Joe Kent has raised more than $1 million and is considered the biggest threat to Herrera Beutler, who had raised $1.7 million as of Dec. 31.

The former Green Beret has won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who turned on Herrera Beutler after she voted to impeach him over the Jan. 6 riot in the Capitol. Kent has appeared on “War Room,” the show of former Trump political strategist Steve Bannon, a right wing nationalist who has refused to comply with a subpoena to testify before a House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on Congress.

Recent events show how unfit for office Kent is.

Kent is fighting what he calls the establishment and is purveying the falsehoods about the “stealing” of the 2020 presidential election that have been disproved repeatedly — including by many Republicans.

He says his purpose in running is to stop President Joe Biden’s agenda. “Anything Biden wants to get done through Congress will get killed off,” he said at a GOP forum two weeks ago. Presumably, this includes his wish to expand childcare and preschool education and combat climate change.

This is rooting for America to fail.

Earlier this month, Kent went on “War Room” to promote a protest rally in Olympia, claiming state health officials were going to round up unvaccinated people and forcibly quarantine them. The claim was false, based on either a deliberate distortion or a misunderstanding of a state policy adopted to address sexually transmitted diseases. Either way, you’d think Kent would have investigated further before going off half-cocked and riling his followers.

His behavior was hardly a promise of sober, deliberate thinking.

Kent has been among the far right politicians who have opposed virtually all mandates to try to contain COVID-19, joining the chorus that claims health measures are a plot to undermine freedoms.

Kent also is one of the plaintiffs in lawsuits challenging 2020 election results in several Washington counties. Several already have been dismissed, and the outcome in the state Supreme Court is no doubt going to be the same.

This obsession with mythical election fraud is undermining faith in democracy and eggs on extremists. Conservatives like Kemp accuse the left of being socialist and communistic. Yet, by perpetuating lies and undermining confidence in election integrity, it is they who are using a page from the old Soviet skew-the-truth playbook.

Southwest Washington needs a congressional representative who will address the district’s needs: salmon restoration, funding a new Interstate bridge, Mount St. Helens flood control and navigation improvements in the Columbia River, protecting low-cost Northwest hydropower and continued monitoring of volcanoes and earthquake hazards. This list of practical needs is long, and the region does not need an ideologue like Kent who wants to create chaos and perpetuate seditious election lies.

Among the other four Republicans in the race, Heidi St. John is the only one to have raised any serious money ($334,000 as of Dec. 31), and she is as right wing and as ideologically driven as Kent.

So why not just vote for a Democrat?

The simple answer is that none of the five Democrats who has filed has any chance of winning. Neither Brent Hennrich, nor Chris Jenkins, nor Lucy Lauser, nor Davy Ray, nor Christopher Maynard has any name recognition, and none of them has any significant political experience. Only Hennrich ($45,366) and Lauser ($749) have raised any campaign money. The Democratic Party, faced with low prospects of Third District success and a battle to retain House control, is likely to put its money elsewhere to keep seats already held by Democrats.

In addition, the Third District has become reliably Republican. Its rural counties — including Cowlitz and Lewis — have long been avid on gun rights and wary of immigration, and decades of economic decline have helped forge them into hotbeds of conservative dogma.

Many Democrats no doubt will find it hard to vote for Herrera Beutler. Despite showing a streak of independence, she voted with Trump most of the time. However, she stands for reason, decency, integrity and constitutional restraint. She has amassed a lot of seniority and knows the districts’ needs.

Democrats need to accept reality and make sure Herrera Beutler is one of two candidates who win the “top two” August primary. It’s important she wins convincingly so as to blunt the momentum of any other Republican who qualifies for the general election. (It’s likely the top two primary finishers both will be Republican).

A vote for Herrera Beutler might be a bitter pill for many Democrats, but taking it will help check the growth of extremist paranoia.

Andre Stepankowsky retired in August 2020 after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.

