Stepankowsky column: GOP back to fearmongering with CRT

The GOP’s preoccupation with CRT is all the more lamentable because schools are facing a host of other challenges. How can local districts compete for good teachers in a diminishing teacher pool? How can Longview schools raise their mediocre (at best) test scores. What can the districts do to help students make up for lost learning during the pandemic? There are far more compelling things to debate and discuss than CRT.

Students don’t need to be made to feel ashamed of this nation’s racial history, but they need to know and understand it if we are ever to establish a fair, peaceful and just society. Part of the reason to study this history is to see how far we’ve come as a society and how far we have yet to go. Another is to take inspiration from the brave souls who fought for racial justice and equality.

Like it or not, race will affect our children’s lives. America is becoming less white all the time, dropping from 80% in 1980 to 60% today, according to census figures. About a month ago I was on a hike in the North Cascades and I was in a clear minority — an adult white male joined on the trail by Asians, blacks and people of other ethnic backgrounds. This is the fear of Trumpists, who nod in agreement when the former president says “you’re not going to have a country any more.” Read, “we’re not going to have a white-dominated society any more.”

But the die has been cast, and people better learn to live with and celebrate the fact that diversity is one of the things that makes America great. The party that freed slaves under President Lincoln should re-embrace that spirit — and drop the sham CRT political strategy.

Andre Stepankowsky retired in August after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.

