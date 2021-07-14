Stepankowsky column: GOP back to fearmongering with CRT

The Republican war over “critical race theory” marched into Cowlitz County last week.
Local Republicans grilled a limited field of five local school board candidates about the issue, with all five dutifully pledging to oppose it.
So there you have it. The Grand Old Party is using the issue as a litmus test to judge candidates for local school board races. This is a travesty and divisive by its nature.
For starters, this whole issue is a mirage. School districts are not teaching CRT, which has circulated in collegiate circles for years and is a framework for understanding systemic racism in the justice system. Most people, even veteran observers of race relations, had never heard of it until the GOP started using it as a political truncheon earlier this year.
The party also is ignoring history: America indeed has a history of institutional and systematic racism. Schools were segregated under the “separate but equal” doctrine until a unanimous Supreme Court repudiated it in 1954. Numerous “Jim Crow” laws enforced other forms of segregation. Look how long it took blacks to break the color barriers in major sports.
In Longview, as in many cities including Seattle, blacks were confined to live in specific neighborhoods. The few black pupils here were schooled in a shack with a dirt floor until Victoria Freeman forced the Longview School District to allow them to attend Kessler School. Blacks could not enter the Monticello Hotel. A chapter of the Ku Klux Klan is said to have operated here.
One could say there is less systemic racism in America today, and he’d be right. But despite what former Vice President Mike Pence asserts, it still exists, as we’ve too painfully witnessed through police shootings, attempts to limit voting and other recent events.
So what Republicans really are saying is they want schools to whitewash U.S. history and exclude discussions of race relations. So, no lessons about the Civil War? No lectures about Martin Luther King? No readings of Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation? No appreciation of the travails of Jackie Robinson? How do you even teach these subjects without at least skirting the idea that racism is systemic?
The Grand Old Party wants schools to ignore one of most important and fraught issues of American history, and they want to pack school boards with people who agree. (NBC reported last week that QAnon supporters plan to run members for local school board and city council races to push its gospel that children are endangered by “woke” ideology and pedophilia.)
The GOP’s rhetoric and posture about CRT is so absurd that I suspect most of its members don’t really believe it.
What they’ve done is conjure up this fearful concept — this fearful Wizard of Oz — to divide the electorate and keep the Trump base engaged. It is a despicable use of race to create fear for political gain and, as others have commented, is proof that CRT is valid.
The GOP’s preoccupation with CRT is all the more lamentable because schools are facing a host of other challenges. How can local districts compete for good teachers in a diminishing teacher pool? How can Longview schools raise their mediocre (at best) test scores. What can the districts do to help students make up for lost learning during the pandemic? There are far more compelling things to debate and discuss than CRT.
Students don’t need to be made to feel ashamed of this nation’s racial history, but they need to know and understand it if we are ever to establish a fair, peaceful and just society. Part of the reason to study this history is to see how far we’ve come as a society and how far we have yet to go. Another is to take inspiration from the brave souls who fought for racial justice and equality.
Like it or not, race will affect our children’s lives. America is becoming less white all the time, dropping from 80% in 1980 to 60% today, according to census figures. About a month ago I was on a hike in the North Cascades and I was in a clear minority — an adult white male joined on the trail by Asians, blacks and people of other ethnic backgrounds. This is the fear of Trumpists, who nod in agreement when the former president says “you’re not going to have a country any more.” Read, “we’re not going to have a white-dominated society any more.”
But the die has been cast, and people better learn to live with and celebrate the fact that diversity is one of the things that makes America great. The party that freed slaves under President Lincoln should re-embrace that spirit — and drop the sham CRT political strategy.
Andre Stepankowsky retired in August after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.