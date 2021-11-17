Stepankowsky column: Frankenstein and teaching race

Honestly trying to sort all the shrill and competing claims is a frustrating task. But we must. America cannot come to peace with its past and establish justice for all through political correctness, rhetorical exaggeration and ill-advised legislation. This issue is much too important to be baked in the heat of electoral politics.

For the nation’s own good, we need more lessons about the history of black Americans and the causes of their long struggle, not fewer.

Students must be inspired by the heroism of Jackie Robinson and Harriet Tubman. They need to learn of the intellectual contributions of Booker T. Washington and George Washington Carver.

They need to know about the 1921 Tulsa massacre in a black neighborhood, of the Ku Klux Klan and “Jim Crow” laws that deprived blacks of voting power. But they should also learn about changes in law and public assistance programs adopted to remedy this inhumanity. They should learn of blacks’ modern success stories and reminded that many continue to struggle, and why.

Students should learn that America’s founders were visionaries who had many good and honest motives — and that some were slave owners and why as a group they punted the issue of slavery into the future.