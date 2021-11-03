Stepankowsky column: Don't reduce history's complexity

All this fellowship and cooperation, all politics aside, is worth remembering and celebrating in this time of domestic upheaval and conflict.

The Pilgrims were, indeed, driven by a profound and stubborn faith that enabled them to endure hazards, sickness and starvation that reduced their numbers by half after the first year. When they left England, they knew there was no turning back and they’d never see their homelands again.

Their courage and faith are worth celebrating, too.

But the story of Thanksgiving is more complex and dynamic than the myth children are taught and the rest of us carry into adulthood.

Myths and heroes are important to our nation. We need them, especially as children, to understand and honor our history and to appreciate the work, vision and sacrifice that went into building this nation. However, we need to grow out of our limited childhood understandings. We need to absorb a more holistic picture so we don’t make the same mistakes and do what is possible to make amends for past transgressions.