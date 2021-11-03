Stepankowsky column: Don't reduce history's complexity

I haven’t been so enraged at a book as I was the other day when I was reading about Thanksgiving with my son, Nicky.
“Thanksgiving: A Time to Remember,” by Barbara Rainey, is a 2002 young readers’ celebration of my favorite national holiday.
It is told from a strong Christian perspective, as if the Pilgrims who made the perilous Atlantic crossing in the Mayflower and established Plymouth Colony were 17th-century “chosen people.”
Rainey describes the persecution, hardships and the faith that led the Pilgrims to leave England and the Netherlands in search of religious freedom.
All well and good, and Rainey’s book reminded me this year we are celebrating the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving, which took place sometime in September-November 1621.
What boiled my blood is when Rainey writes the Pilgrims found the land empty because a plague had killed off the Native Americans who had lived there. Out of fear, the Wampanoag tribe declined to re-inhabit it.
“As a result, no one lived on the land, and no one owned it. It was another example of God’s remarkable provision for the Pilgrims,” Rainey wrote.
Rainey invokes God to justify Europeans’ “manifest destiny” view that the New World was rightfully conquered by European settlers.
I won’t argue the point about God acting in human history. Much of the Old Testament interprets historical events as the result of God’s direct intervention. But it is distressing to find that anyone today could keep spreading vile and historically inaccurate myths about an important national holiday.
As you know, modern scholarship — and Wampanoag tradition — challenges the view that all was hunky dory between the Pilgrims and tribal members.
True, the parties came to a peace treaty, largely because the Wampanoag needed allies against other tribes. The partnership owed more to intertribal conflict than humanistic good fellowship. Only the intervention of the friendly Wampanoag chief kept the tribe from annihilating the settlers. And a vicious conflict— called King Phillip’s War — broke out between the expanding white settlements and the New England tribes within 50 years, with devastating results for the tribes.
It is true that the Mayflower Pilgrims found the land empty, though it was most likely because previous contact with Europeans had spread dread disease.
Like Columbus Day, Thanksgiving has been tarnished by its tragic consequences for native peoples. This should not, however, keep us from celebrating it with gusto — for the ideals that it has come to represent.
The feast did happen. Ninety Wampanoags joined the pilgrims in a feast of thanksgiving a year after their arrival. The tribe taught the settlers how to farm and fish.
All this fellowship and cooperation, all politics aside, is worth remembering and celebrating in this time of domestic upheaval and conflict.
The Pilgrims were, indeed, driven by a profound and stubborn faith that enabled them to endure hazards, sickness and starvation that reduced their numbers by half after the first year. When they left England, they knew there was no turning back and they’d never see their homelands again.
Their courage and faith are worth celebrating, too.
But the story of Thanksgiving is more complex and dynamic than the myth children are taught and the rest of us carry into adulthood.
Myths and heroes are important to our nation. We need them, especially as children, to understand and honor our history and to appreciate the work, vision and sacrifice that went into building this nation. However, we need to grow out of our limited childhood understandings. We need to absorb a more holistic picture so we don’t make the same mistakes and do what is possible to make amends for past transgressions.
The real Thanksgiving story, in its own way, is a much more compelling yarn than the myth. We can learn it without excessive guilt and self-flagellation — just as we can learn the history of African-American struggles against racism without the “psychological distress” that so many Southern politicians are obsessed with today.
So, yes, I will celebrate Thanksgiving with joy and a clear conscience — and a renewed sense of purpose to help the unfortunate who by fate of history won’t share in the day’s bounty.
Andre Stepankowsky retired in August 2020 after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.