Stepankowsky column: Demise of Kalama methanol project a bad omen for growth of Washington industries

This precedent will hamstring efforts to recruit significant employers to this county, which so badly needs good jobs and a larger tax base.

To quickly review: After spending millions of dollars on studies and permitting for the methanol project, Northwest Innovation Works on Friday withdrew it because the state would not grant it a shorelines permit. The state cited the project’s potential to contribute to global warming and climate change.

This project was a first-round draft choice for the Port of Kalama, where the plant was to be located. The plant would have converted natural gas to methanol to manufacture plastics in China. It would have created 200 permanent family wage jobs and about 1,000 union construction jobs. The plant would have discharged nothing into the Columbia River and released only minimal pollutants to the air.

The plant would have emitted about a million tons of greenhouse gases annually — about 1% of the state’s total. But NWIW was committed to offsetting that to zero. Importantly, it offered a far cleaner way to produce methanol and plastics than by burning coal. This project was a win for jobs and the environment.

But Ecology kept changing and adding permitting and study requirements even as NWIW tried to comply. It was like moving the end zone every time the project was about to score.