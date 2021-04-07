Stepankowsky column: Cowlitz County commissioners' latest resolution on gun control an act of political pandering and grandstanding

It’s one thing for citizen activists to engage in acts of peaceful civil disobedience to resist a law or practice they find repugnant. It is quite another for a public official, especially a justice official, to ignore the rule of law if he or she doesn’t agree with it. Taken to its logical conclusion this would lead to chaos. Without a framework of law, there is no liberty. If you don’t like a law, the proper and civil thing to do is challenge it in court or get the Legislature to change or abolish it. The law is the law, not an a-la-carte menu for officials to enforce selectively.

This said, there are cases where laws are so heinous to human dignity that one is morally obligated to oppose them. (Think of Adolf Eichmann, who ran Hitler’s Jewish extermination program and who defended himself at trial by asserting he was an obedient bureaucrat who was simply following orders.) As important as the Second Amendment is, gun laws and gun control proposals do not rise to that level of depravity and amorality.