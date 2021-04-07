Stepankowsky column: Cowlitz County commissioners' latest resolution on gun control an act of political pandering and grandstanding

Cowlitz County commissioners are encouraging law enforcement officials to ignore gun control laws if they don’t agree with them.
Last month, the commissioners unanimously approved a resolution declaring they won’t support “enforcement of firearms laws which are repugnant to the state and federal constitutions.” The resolution has no legal authority, but it encourages police and the county prosecutor to “continue discretion in non-enforcement of unconstitutional mandates infringing on the right to keep and bear arms.”
The vote was the board’s latest act of political pandering and grandstanding.
On the face of it, the resolution may sound harmless enough. No one wants the Legislature to pass unconstitutional laws. After all, Americans have a long history of opposing laws they don’t like by objecting through both legal and illegal means. That’s how Blacks have fought segregation and prejudice. That’s how women got the vote. That’s how young people pressured the U.S. government to end the Vietnam War.
However, the commissioners’ resolution is deeply disturbing for multiple reasons.
For starters, in its quest to defend the constitution, the resolution itself encourages unconstitutional behavior. It urges public officials to flout the law, which by oath of office they are bound to uphold.
It’s one thing for citizen activists to engage in acts of peaceful civil disobedience to resist a law or practice they find repugnant. It is quite another for a public official, especially a justice official, to ignore the rule of law if he or she doesn’t agree with it. Taken to its logical conclusion this would lead to chaos. Without a framework of law, there is no liberty. If you don’t like a law, the proper and civil thing to do is challenge it in court or get the Legislature to change or abolish it. The law is the law, not an a-la-carte menu for officials to enforce selectively.
This said, there are cases where laws are so heinous to human dignity that one is morally obligated to oppose them. (Think of Adolf Eichmann, who ran Hitler’s Jewish extermination program and who defended himself at trial by asserting he was an obedient bureaucrat who was simply following orders.) As important as the Second Amendment is, gun laws and gun control proposals do not rise to that level of depravity and amorality.
The commissioners say their resolution is not a response to a specific state or federal law. But it clearly is directed at proposals made in response to yet another round of mass shootings across the nation. Democrat-backed proposals in the Washington Legislature include limiting magazines to 10 rounds of ammo, an “assault weapons” ban and a ban on “open carry” at the state Capitol and at public demonstrations.
I’m not going to debate these controversial proposals in this short space. They need to be debated and weighed thoroughly, both in view of their impact on the Second Amendment and whether they would reduce gun violence.
What is bothersome, though, is that the resolution panders to Second Amendment mania that is incapable of accepting any form of new regulation. Rights come with responsibilities, and all are subject to limitations. Even Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, a staunch conservative, acknowledged that when he wrote the 5-4 majority opinion in the landmark Heller gun control case in 2018.
The court ruled the Second Amendment guarantees an individual the right to possess firearms independent of service in a state militia and to use firearms for traditionally lawful purposes, including self-defense within a home. But, Scalia added, “like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. … (N)othing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.”
Cowlitz County Commissioner Arne Mortensen said the county’s resolution was “rational” amid the pressures in Olympia to pass more gun control bills.
“I thought it was important in this time to show Olympia the sentiment of the people,” he said, adding it reflects national sentiment as well as a strong Cowlitz County opposition to gun regulation.
Perhaps so, but polls shows a majority of Americans support more regulation and restrictions of firearms sales, and this sentiment increases after mass shootings. Even in Cowlitz County, which has vigorously rejected most gun control ballot measures, voters here in 2014 approved Initiative 594, which requires checks to be run on every person purchasing a gun in the state of Washington, even those at private sales.
Gun control is a legitimate subject of public debate and regulation, whether the commissioners or the gun lobby agree or not. It is an attempt to solve a public safety problem. It is not a “liberal conspiracy,” that catchall rhetoric that conservatives dish out any time someone honestly disagrees with them.
How much regulation is appropriate and constitutional is a challenging and tough question, but rejecting it out of hand and suggesting justice officials have leeway to ignore what lawmakers craft is reckless and dangerous.
It’s appropriate for the commissioners to oppose or support whatever comes out of Olympia. But they can’t forget the rule of law is the foundation of our stability — and freedom.
Andre Stepankowsky retired in August after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.