Stepankowsky column: Conservatives are failing schools

America’s schools are failing. And parents have a right to complain.

In one of the most sobering measures of failure, fewer than 40% of the nation’s graduating seniors have mastered reading and math and are poorly equipped for college and real-world life, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

Even though graduation rates here and across the nation are rising, standardized test scores have been declining or stagnant. For the several years prior to the pandemic, for example, fewer than about half of Kelso and Longview students met English standards, and fewer than 40% met math standards.

It’s clear many graduates here and across the nation can’t write a coherent five-paragraph composition or figure out basic math problems.

The causes of failure are many and predate the pandemic. Americans have for decades heard about the need to improve schools. But the issue is rising again. The mid-term congressional elections are approaching and education was perceived to be a winning issue for Republicans in the Virginia gubernatorial race last fall.

So political expediency is driving the issue, and that becomes apparent in proposed Republican “fixes” for our schools. They are populist smoke that dodge the real issues and needs of our children for smaller classes, better-trained teachers, expanded preschool, enhanced parental support and making up for staggering learning lost to the pandemic.

The party is leading parents down a warpath with scare tactics and high-sounding rhetoric promising to empower parents to take control over their children’s educations. They’re pitting parents against teachers with proposals to ban “divisive” lessons about race or any creed that may conflict with their own and trying to expunge books they consider objectionable or in conflict with the traditional views of American history.

The GOP is using education to fight the culture wars over race, gender and history. None of its proposals will make our kids write, compute and think any better. They will just make our schools more ridden with conflict and suspicion. They will just chase even more teachers away.

We’re seeing proposals to ban critical race theory (not taught in K-12) and the educational use of the New York Times “1619 project” about the role of slavery in U.S. history. Proposals are arising to ban books about racism, teen pregnancy, transgenderism and other touchy but important topics for kids to study.

Newly seated Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, for example, has established an email tip line to encourage parents to report “divisive practices” in Virginia schools. But what does “divisive” mean? Anything that conflicts with a person’s belief or that makes them uncomfortably aware of a historical fact about racism, the origins of creation or the nature and tenets of different religions?

Talk about a communist-style snitch system. And imagine poor teachers caught in a crossfire of parents wanting to act as thought police.

It gets worse: Oklahoma state Sen. Ron Standridge, a Republican, introduced legislation to allow people to sue teachers for up to $10,000 if they “directly or indirectly” promote an opposing view to religious beliefs held by a student. Standridge also wants to block schools from having or promoting books that address sex, sexual preferences and gender identity.

A legislator in Texas has sent school districts a list asking if they have any of 850 books, saying he is targeting materials that “might make students feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex.”

See where this is going? Schools declining to hire gay teachers? Kowtowing to creationists who object to Darwinian evolutionary theory? Fearing to explore the sociology of transgenderism, teenage sexuality or the often uncomfortable history of racism?

Talk about a chilling effect on free thought.

It’s all grandstanding meant to rile the party’s extremist Trump base. This madness has been creeping into school board races all over the country, and hints of it have tainted elections in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties.

Schools are not failing because teachers are trying to indoctrinate students in critical race theory or convince them to become transgender. The causes of failure are numerous and include poverty, racial bias, unacceptably large class sizes, bullying, students’ excessive use of cellphones and social media, social promotion and parental disengagement.

The duplicity with all this Republican blather about schools is twofold:

One, the GOP has done little to help move legislation to expand preschool and child care, two measures President Joe Biden has proposed would contribute to better learning. And over the years Republicans have generally resisted efforts to boost school funding.

Two, teachers for decades have BEGGED parents to be engaged and participate more actively in their children’s education, often to no avail.

Parents already have plenty of ways to connect with their kids’ teachers. They don’t need sinister GOP proposals to do it.

