Stepankowsky column: Christmas as a time capsule

I become a Grinch when the time comes to set up our Christmas trees. Yes, plural. We always get two, because my wife, Paula, loves Christmas more than Santa does.

For me, the process of buying, cutting, hauling, watering and setting the evergreens straight is occasion for liberal use of four-letter words. “Noel” is not among them.

But once the ordeal is over, and the trees are lit and decorated, grumbling yields to a tranquility like that brought by a deep snowfall. For our Christmas trees are time machines, portals into our ancestry, young married life, the birth and growth of our children, and significant professional and personal landmarks that have taken place along the way.

The ornaments are of paper, porcelain, glass and fabric. Like the “Christmas snow” of “Frosty the Snowman,” they return year after year to decorate our freshly cut Nordmann firs.

The oldest decorations — likely created more than a century ago — are dye-cut paper ornaments that graced the Christmas trees in the Palouse farmhouse where Paula’s mother grew up. Most depict angels, although there also is one of St. Nick. The round and heart-shaped images are fringed with tinsel. The 15 or so of these that Paula inherited may have come from Germany with Paula’s grandmother. They’re a reminder of Paula’s agricultural roots and the deep Teutonic Catholic faith bequeathed to her and her four sisters.

Our tree still bears an ornament from the Christmas of our engagement: a rustic wooden and fabric shepherd boy holding a staff. The little lamb’s head is missing, so it’s a bit shopworn — like we’re getting to be.

Many of the decorations are a reminder of our travels and hobbies and interests, especially literary pursuits.

So there are cookie-man sized dolls of Hamlet and Shakespeare in honor of the bard from Stratford. There are dolls of Capt. Wentworth and Anne Elliot from Jane Austen’s 1817 novel “Persuasion.” An ornament depicting Westminster Abbey dates from the year that the London cathedral — at Paula’s instigation — placed a memorial window to early English novelist Francis “Fanny” Burney in its famed “Poets Corner.”

Our tree is thus a tribute to English, the world’s richest language, which we have been privileged to teach and employ for our livelihoods and personal enrichment.

The tree is liberally dappled with castles, crowns and other decorations that reflect Paula’s Anglomania.

A glass grand piano nestled among sturdy boughs dates from 1985, the year of my first recital in Longview. Glass roses and a delicate glass depiction of pruning shears — a new addition this Christmas — celebrate my fanaticism for the “Queen of Flowers.” And a four-member detachment of nutcrackers at the foot of the tree harken to my Slavic heritage and my daughter’s appearances in Tchaikovsky’s famed ballet.

One of my favorite religious-themed ornaments — of which there are many — is the one of a Madonna and child that looks like an old Russian church icon.

Among our most treasured ornaments are those purchased to mark the births and paths of our daughter Anastasia and son Nicky. My favorite is a glass figurine of a little boy and girl snuggled together against the cold. It mimics those exquisite Meissen porcelain figures of cherubic children. Adorable, like my kids, of course!

The tree bears a little baseball glove, a delicate chain of rail cars and glass elephants, all reminders of Nicky’s preoccupations and favorite animal. Glass ballet slippers are there for Anastasia’s love of ballet. In the past, our Christmas trees also bore an ornament emblazoned with a “W” to celebrate her admission into the University of Washington. It is at her Seattle-area home now, along with the car ornament purchased to mark the year she — gulp!— started driving.

Our tree is swagged with several richly painted glass ornaments gifted to us by my mother. My favorite, though, is a curvy, blown-glass pipe with an old-style German officer sitting on the tobacco bowl. Mom’s gifts remind me that she was one of the most nurturing people I have ever known. My mom and dad, who were in the handbag business, are also commemorated with two purse ornaments that always seem to dangle near the top of the tree.

The tree changes every year, of course. One of this year’s additions is a fabric doll of Paul Revere that I purchased on a visit to Boston late last summer.

Our tree is a family history that reminds us of where we’ve been and from where we’ve come — and how the past still shapes and bears upon us. It is a time capsule we update every year. It is akin to an accumulation of Christmas letters that I have written for decades — and a reminder that I have to start writing this year’s yuletide epistle.

I promise it will not contain four-letter words.

Andre Stepankowsky retired in August 2020 after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.

