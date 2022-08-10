Stepankowsky column: Charred forest has lessons to teach

SIOUXON CREEK — Two years after a major fire raged through the woods here, the mast-straight Douglas firs still look like their lower trunks were dipped into a bath of black tar.

Their thick bark charred by the flames, their needles singed and consumed by the 25,000-acre firestorm, thousands of firs stand as a wooded charnel house, a ghost forest of the standing dead.

Despite all that, joy and hope washed over me as I hiked through the scorched Siouxon Valley last week.

It wasn’t just the power of nature to heal itself that awed me. This forest, and how it has begun stitching itself back together, reminded me of something deeper needed to soothe our national strife.

The so-called Big Hollow fire started Sept. 8, 2020, and grilled most of the upper Siouxon watershed, a popular hiking area south of Swift Reservoir about a dozen miles south of Mount St. Helens.

By the time crews and rain stopped the blaze in early October, all the forest underbrush of wood sorrel, ferns, maple, huckleberry, Devil’s club and other shrubs lay in cinders. Even the moss burned, leaving behind swaths of velvety orange that still blotch the rocks and soils of the forest floor.

Yet, despite the scant passage of time, the forest is rebounding. Splotches of wood sorrel and other herbaceous plants are again covering the forest floor. Jungles of fireweed — the pink/purple flowered species that is a post-fire colonizer — thrive under the canopy of the skeletal forest. Emerald green now dominates the understory, which was a smoking, cinder-laden ruin two autumns ago.

Siouxon Creek and its tributaries again gurgle and clatter over rocks and gravel with aquamarine-tinged purity.

Although most of the tall firs died, patches of them survived in wet spots or where winds shifted flames away. Some miraculously endured even though their bark, burned to the appearance of charcoal, was thick enough to shield them from the heat. These survivors will be the source of seed to sow a new forest.

The newborn forest will be more structurally complex and biologically richer than the old one, which was largely an even-aged woodland that sprung from disastrous fires in the early 20th century.

We learned from Mount St. Helens and other disasters that survivors of a natural calamity drive the healing of the land. It’s obvious these so-called legacies — seeds, roots, surviving animals, colonizing birds, insects and mammals from outside the burn area — are at play in the the Siouxon Creek watershed.

In a broad sense, the forest is regrowing from its roots. Come to think of it, I was reminded, isn’t it our own roots — in the form of memories, families, schooling and a myriad of other accumulated experiences — that help us cope and regroup after we endure a setback? The power of memory is immense, and we lose our moorings when it wanes.

So, too, isn’t it time for America to return to its roots to help heal the political divisiveness that poisons our politics? We must remember who we are and what makes us great. We need to return to Superman’s playbook and rededicate ourselves to “truth, justice and the American Way,” where politics is a vehicle for progress and not a bludgeon for demeaning the opposition. We’re better and richer when we work together.

I didn’t revisit Siouxon Creek for a civics lesson, because like many of you I’m disgusted with political acrimony. But the land speaks to us, often in ways we don’t expect.