Stepankowsky column: As tide brings in water, so too does it carry with it life

The pull of the moon’s gravity from 250,000 miles away had tugged millions of gallons of water into the slough. I felt humbled. Nature’s force was nearly imperceptible. It was causing me to work harder to paddle, but also nourishing the slough’s web of life that in part depends on twice-daily tidal cycles. Tides freed that huge container ship in the Suez Canal, and here they were feeding life and reinforcing my bond with nature.

And where did all this water come from anyway? Scientists speculate icy comets and asteroids brought it to Earth during its formation billions of years ago. So in a sense Nicky and I were paddling on a cosmic ocean.

The water in our bodies came here that way, too. And the minerals that made our brains, hair, teeth, bones and organs were smelted in ancient, now dead stars. With what other creatures, here or elsewhere in the universe, have we shared these atoms? And what were the chances they would some day combine to create these two humans who would think about these imponderables?

The specialness of each one of us, and the thought of how we are linked to nature and one another, put a smile on my face. With a happy heart, I paddled for shore, and the canoe scratched and hissed as it slid into the sandy beach.

Andre Stepankowsky retired in August after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.

