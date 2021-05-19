Stepankowsky column: America needs you to get vaccinated

The nature of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines reassured us: They are engineered to trigger the body’s own defenses. They are not a “weak” form of the disease like some vaccines of the past. The fact that my daughter Anastasia, a biomedical cancer researcher in Seattle, is an avid proponent of the vaccine also was encouraging.

We got vaccinated for ourselves, but we also did it for other members of our family and the public. We don’t want to be unwitting spreaders of a disease that can lurk undetected in an infected person. We want to patronize restaurants and movie theaters again and see those businesses flourish. We want to see our friends and not worry about making them or ourselves sick.

The pandemic has brought out a strain of selfishness and defiance in the American character. Many scream, “What about my rights? What gives the government authority to order us around? Why should I be ordered to get a shot?” Not inappropriate questions, but the emphasis on them has made swaths of the public forget our obligations as citizens to — as President Kennedy put it — ”ask what you can do for America.” Our question today should be: What can I do to help our country whip this scourge?