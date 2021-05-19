Stepankowsky column: America needs you to get vaccinated

I’m still a bit cautious about vaccines — but I, my wife, my daughter and my autistic son have all gotten inoculated against COVID-19.
And I feel strongly that you should, too.
My attitude toward vaccines was shaped by my experience as a parent. Why did my kids need a hepatitis vaccine a scant 30 minutes after they were born? Why did they need all of them so young and so rapidly? I thought it absurd that as babies they got the mumps, measles and rubella (MMR) vaccine that contained a preservative containing mercury, a neurotoxin that has since been removed. And I’m still jittery from the 23-year-old controversy linking that vaccine to rising rates of autism, even though the medical community has officially ruled out a connection.
Yet I know that vaccines have saved hundreds of millions of lives and eradicated some horrible diseases, such as smallpox and (to a large extent) polio. So, despite our anxieties, our entire family rolled up our sleeves for the COVID vaccine. Three factors were at play: fear, mathematics and a sense of civic obligation.
Paula and I were fearful if we both got dreadfully ill we could not care for Nicky, who remains dependent at age 25.
The chance the vaccine would make us severely ill was miniscule, especially compared to the risk of severe, long-lasting health problems and death if we were to contract COVID-19. Except for feeling tired and a bit sore, none of us had aftereffects.
The nature of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines reassured us: They are engineered to trigger the body’s own defenses. They are not a “weak” form of the disease like some vaccines of the past. The fact that my daughter Anastasia, a biomedical cancer researcher in Seattle, is an avid proponent of the vaccine also was encouraging.
We got vaccinated for ourselves, but we also did it for other members of our family and the public. We don’t want to be unwitting spreaders of a disease that can lurk undetected in an infected person. We want to patronize restaurants and movie theaters again and see those businesses flourish. We want to see our friends and not worry about making them or ourselves sick.
The pandemic has brought out a strain of selfishness and defiance in the American character. Many scream, “What about my rights? What gives the government authority to order us around? Why should I be ordered to get a shot?” Not inappropriate questions, but the emphasis on them has made swaths of the public forget our obligations as citizens to — as President Kennedy put it — ”ask what you can do for America.” Our question today should be: What can I do to help our country whip this scourge?
Someone should draft a modified version of the famous World War II-era Uncle Sam recruiting poster and make it read: “I WANT YOU! To roll up your sleeve.” This is a war we can only win together. Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do. It is the American thing to do. Make America healthy and prosperous again by getting the vaccine.
It’s disheartening vaccination rates are starting to lag because of social media misinformation and to the aftershocks of former President Trump’s own downplaying of the virus. It is mind-boggling that inoculating people against a dread illness has become political. The Seattle Times recently found vaccination rates are lagging in “Red” Washington counties. Last week, for example, 38% of the residents 16 years old and older in Republican-learning Cowlitz County had been fully vaccinated, compared to a 45% state average.
COVID vaccines were developed during a Republican administration and launched on a wide scale during a Democratic administration. Vaccine development has been one of the few bipartisan successes we’ve witnessed in the last year.
GOP vaccine resistors would do well to recall that former President Trump was vaccinated even though he had the disease. His daughter Ivanka was vaccinated as well, though she took social media flak over it.
Social media has been an enemy, spreading misinformation such as those that vaccines have been inadequately tested and could interfere with fertility.
Both assertions are bogus: Pfizer, for example, developed its vaccine in a couple days in mid-January, about the time the U.S. first discovered its first case of COVID-19. Most of the last year was taken to test it. The basic bioengineering that went into it is decades old, as are the processes for testing vaccine safety.
As to the fertility fear: It is based on a bogus social media report that the spike protein triggered by the vaccine is the same as another spike protein called syncitin-1 that is involved in the growth and attachment of the placenta during pregnancy. The false report said getting the COVID-19 vaccine would cause a woman’s body to fight this different spike protein and affect her fertility. The two spike proteins are completely different, and getting the COVID-19 vaccine will not affect the fertility of women seeking to become pregnant, according to Johns Hopkins University.
With an estimated 270 million vaccines administered already in the United States, the injections have proved safe and effective. They have not caused a wave of infertility despite being tested for more than a year and widely deployed for nearly five months.
Please, if you’re not going to get the vaccine, refrain only if you have genuine medical or personal reasons. And please don’t make refusal a political statement.
The nation still is well short of inoculation levels that would achieve herd immunity. Confronted by vaccine hesitancy and some downright opposition, the Biden Administration last week took a gamble, though it said it is following science. It relaxed social distancing mandates for people who are vaccinated. It is a carrot approach that depends on the honesty and cooperation of the public to mask up if not vaccinated and to get the shot as soon as possible when not.
Your neighbors, co-workers, teachers, and fellow citizens are counting on it. America is counting on it.
There are signs that we have the disease on the run. The last thing we need — politically, economically and morally — is to lose the momentum and fuel another wave. As our former TDN editor Ted Natt liked to put it, we don’t want to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
Andre Stepankowsky retired in August after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.