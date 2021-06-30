Stepankowsky column: A price to pay for falsehoods

Voters may pause a moment and ask: Don’t all politicians lie, mislead or exaggerate? And wasn’t he simply doing the best to represent his client? Isn’t Giuliani getting punished for exercising his First Amendment right to free speech, as he himself claims?

The New York court answered these questions: “False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society. When those false statements are made by an attorney, it also erodes the public’s confidence in the integrity of attorneys admitted to our bar and damages the profession’s role as a crucial source of reliable information. One only has to look at the ongoing present public discord over the 2020 election, which erupted into violence, insurrection and death on January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, to understand the extent of the damage that can be done when the public is misled by false information about the elections.”

The court is reminding public figures that free speech comes with responsibilities. The First Amendment, as expansive at it is, isn’t a license to spread lies that undermine the courts, our constitution or the pillars of our government. Advocacy has its limits.