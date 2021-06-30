Stepankowsky column: A price to pay for falsehoods

In a way, I feel sorry for Rudy Giuliani — and his fall is a warning and a lesson to all politicians.
And it suggests that there should be a new litmus test to ask all seekers of public office. The former mayor of New York distinguished himself with his response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Before his rise as mayor, he earned a reputation as an aggressive prosecutor of organized crime, the Eliot Ness of his generation, as former President Donald Trump notes.
But he trashed his reputation by hitching his fortunes to Trump and his false and wild claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.
The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court last week yanked Giuliani’s license to practice law in New York. It agreed with the New York Bar Association that Giuliani knowingly made “false and misleading factual statements to support his claim that the presidential election was stolen from his client,” the court‘s 33-page opinion states. “There is uncontroverted evidence that (Giuliani) communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at re-election in 2020.”
Put simply: He lied, and he knew it.
Giuliani has asserted, among a litany of falsehoods, that 65,000 to 165,000 underage people voted in Georgia; that 30,000 dead people voted in Philadelphia; that Dominion Voting Systems machines skewed the tally in Georgia; that “illegal aliens” voted in Arizona.
Voters may pause a moment and ask: Don’t all politicians lie, mislead or exaggerate? And wasn’t he simply doing the best to represent his client? Isn’t Giuliani getting punished for exercising his First Amendment right to free speech, as he himself claims?
The New York court answered these questions: “False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society. When those false statements are made by an attorney, it also erodes the public’s confidence in the integrity of attorneys admitted to our bar and damages the profession’s role as a crucial source of reliable information. One only has to look at the ongoing present public discord over the 2020 election, which erupted into violence, insurrection and death on January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, to understand the extent of the damage that can be done when the public is misled by false information about the elections.”
The court is reminding public figures that free speech comes with responsibilities. The First Amendment, as expansive at it is, isn’t a license to spread lies that undermine the courts, our constitution or the pillars of our government. Advocacy has its limits.
Unfortunately, the false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen persists because Giuliani, Trump and their allies sowed those seeds widely, deeply and on fertile ground. Too many people are inclined to believe conspiracy theories and have been prepped for this narrative by a generation of radical right, hate-filled commentary. No wonder the GOP continues to cling to and spread the narrative. They know it sells, even if they don’t believe it themselves.
In a twist of irony, Giuliani claimed in his defense that he did not know at the time that his statements were false. Yet the GOP’s false narrative continues: The Washington Post reports that a film called “The Deep Rig” was to be released last weekend, describing a vast conspiracy to steal the White House. The $750,000 film was financed by overstock.com chief executive Patrick Byrne, who is among a group of rich, conservative elites trying to keep the conspiracy theory alive.
Why? Because they have nothing else to the sell to the majority of Americans, who want more taxes on the rich, more controls on guns, better schools and who believe we must address climate and environmental troubles. People who want to teach children a holistic view of racism and balance the nation’s warped distribution of wealth are seeking justice, not socialism. That’s the other bogeyman that right-wing Republicans use to scare voters.
So, for the foreseeable future and especially in next year’s congressional elections, I think the press and voters should ask all candidates for public office — including local school board and city council races — a simple question: Do you believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump? If so, what is your specific evidence?
I generally don’t like litmus tests for candidates, but this question gets at character and essential thought processes. If you believe the election was stolen, you:
- Don’t believe in the court system, which has rejected all challenges to the election as unsupportable.
- Don’t trust the election investigators of your own party. A GOP-led effort in Michigan last week, for example, found no evidence of fraud in that state’s presidential election balloting.
- Would rather believe conspiracy theories than facts, because your own biases are more important to you than the truth.
- Put the interests of a self-aggrandizing former president before the interests of the nation and its constitution.
- Believe in division over unity — that you are not really for America. You are for a charlatan who pretends to love America.
- That you care more about power than right, and you’re willing to be duped by the spin-meisters of a failed and self-interested regime.
In short, if you believe the election was rigged, you are unfit for public office or public service. Like Rudy Giuliani.
Andre Stepankowsky retired in August after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.