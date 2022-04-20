Save gas for Ukraine, the U.S. and the Earth

I shook my head as I unavoidably inhaled the acrid exhaust of a pickup lined up in front of me at Fibre Federal Credit Union.

I typically only use drive-up lanes when the branch or main office is closed, and I always shut the car down and move forward only when two spaces open between me and the car ahead.

On this particular day, the wait was more than 20 minutes long. And most of the cars in line gurgled hot wastes into the air the whole time. The owners literally were burning money and needlessly contributing greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.

I’ve recently witnessed other egregious examples of this waste: a running car parked at The Home Depot with NO ONE IN IT. I assume the car was locked and the owner had a separate key to get back in.

The way so many people are wasting fuel, you’d think gas prices were at record lows instead of record highs and there was peace in Ukraine.

What does the war have to do with idling engines at a bank or restaurant drive-up lane? Well, Russia’s war against Ukraine has helped bloat gas prices. One of the best methods to wage economic war against the Putin regime is to cease importing Russian oil. The U.S. doesn’t import much Russian oil, but our allies do, and in March President Biden banned importing Russian oil. Anything we do to reduce consumption relieves pressure on gas prices and supplies — and takes money out of Putin’s pocket.

This is no idle matter. Several years ago, a physics professor writing for wired.com estimated U.S. cars burn 400,000 gallons of gas a day in restaurant drive-up lanes alone. That’s nearly 150 million gallons a year. The estimate did not include gas burned idling in drive-up lanes for banks, pharmacies and other venues. And the waste most likely has increased because the COVID-19 pandemic increased pick-up and take-out.

The numbers sound impressive, but they represent only a tiny fraction of U.S. gas consumption. (Drivers in Washington alone consume about 3 billion gallons of gas annually.) So one could assert that it’s not worth worrying about, especially since there are benefits to drive-ups — safety and access for the disabled among them. (Even though some cities are banning them.)

However, making an effort to reduce fuel consumption is good for the environment — and keeps the war in Ukraine in front of us.

More than anything, we must fight news fatigue about the war. Russian President Vladimir Putin no doubt hopes the West loses interest and turns attention away from Ukraine. News burnout indeed could become Putin’s strongest ally — perhaps his only one — in a prolonged war. In fact, I bet he is counting on it.

So it’s important to keep reminding ourselves about the conflict — and finding small ways to combat it. Saving gas and energy is among them, through some of these methods:

Avoid using drive-up lanes if you can. If you need to queue up, shut the engine down if you’re going to idle more than 10 seconds. Move forward after two or three cars ahead of you have moved up. Then shut down again.

Slow down. This probably would save more gas than avoiding drive-up lanes, For light-duty vehicles, for example, every 5 mph you drive over 50 mph is like paying $0.18 more per gallon of gas (based on the price of gas at $2.63 per gallon), according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Reducing highways speeds by 5 to 10 mph improves fuel economy by 7%–14%, the agency says.

Carpool. Take public transit. Combine car trips. Make a plan to avoid all use of your car at least one day a week (not just on a day you wouldn’t have driven anyway).

Walk or bicycle.

Turn down the heat in your home and wear a sweater. Even in homes heated with electric, reduced kilowatt consumption allows clean Northwest hydropower to be sold elsewhere as a substitute for fossil fuels.

Use a clothesline. Mine saves me the cost of a couple tankfuls of gas a year.

As consumers, we have power to help make the oil embargo against Russia stick and less painful to ourselves and Europeans. And there’s plenty of room for savings: A Stanford University study released last week concluded that Americans use four times — that’s not a misprint — more energy than is needed to sustain healthy and happy lives.

Since and including Vietnam, Americans in general have not been asked to sacrifice to wage war, even by paying higher taxes. Old World War II rationing cards I inherited from my mother are a reminder that, in one way or another, all of America shared in the cost of fighting that conflict.

If you genuinely want to support freedom and democracy — both in Ukraine and around the world — some sacrifice is necessary. Clicking the sad and angry emojis on Facebook posts about the war will not defeat Putin. Think of the hardships Ukrainians now are enduring before you grouse about the rising cost of fuel and this call to conserve.

Do it for Ukraine. Do it for humanity. Do it for our planet.

Andre Stepankowsky retired in August 2020 after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.

