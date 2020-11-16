LA Times editorial: Alioto speech

Whether Alito's speech violated the letter or spirit of these canons is debatable. If appearing before an ideological lawyers group is improper, he has some company. Ginsburg gave the keynote speech at the 2003 convention of the American Constitution Society. (Ginsburg's speech, about international law, was far less politically provocative than Alito's.)

Alito arguably may have run afoul of one provision of the code — the admonition not to comment on matters pending before the courts — because challenges to COVID-19 restrictions on religious groups are ongoing. On Thursday the Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn asked the Supreme Court to block an order by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo limiting attendance at houses of worship.

But even if Alito's speech wasn't unethical, it was injudicious in the extreme, and not only because of its pugilistic content. The audience mattered too.