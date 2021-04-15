Guest column: State climate regulations don't have to squeeze out paper mills

With just weeks remaining in the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers will be asked to vote on several climate change policies. Before they cast their votes, legislators must take care to balance protecting the environment with retaining family-wage jobs here in Washington.

Consider the three pulp and paper mills and the converting facilities in Longview. These mills, and other pulp and paper manufacturers in our state, are referred to as energy-intensive and trade-exposed facilities. As highly trade-exposed facilities, these mills compete for market share and capital investment with other mills both nationally and internationally — even with mills in their own corporate families.

Fighting climate change is a global problem with local impacts. In Longview, we are proud to have three pulp and paper mills. Pacific Northwest mills employ union-backed, essential workers who make products important enough to stand in line for, and strong enough to contain the things you care about most. Our competitors are not in our state, they are located around the world. Most importantly, few, if any, share the spirit of environmental stewardship that is a guidepost for public policy in Washington.