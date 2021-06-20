Guest column: Recent changes to law impact both landlords and tenants

There are several new notice and form requirements for the landlord and the tenant that can have significant impacts on the unlawful detainer process. An unlawful detainer can only be filed and granted after the landlord receives a Certificate of Participation from a DRC. Landlords are required to participate or offer ERP. Tenants are not required to participate in ERP, but could face eviction if they don’t respond to a request.

The original Senate Bill 5160 sent to the governor allowed landlords to apply for additional reimbursements for unpaid rent if the tenant failed to follow a repayment plan. However, the governor vetoed that financial support for landlords. Landlords may still have other programs available such as the Landlord Mitigation Program through the Department of Commerce at Commerce.WA.Gov.

Tenants who are sued for unlawful detainer have the right to a free attorney paid for by the Office of Civil Legal Aid if certain factors are met, such as having insufficient available funds to retain counsel. Landlords do not have the right to a free attorney, but may retain private counsel.

House Bill 1236 provides many RLTA notice changes and defines “cause” and “without cause” eviction.