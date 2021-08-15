Guest column: Governor’s vaccination and mask mandates trample Washingtonian’s personal rights and should be rescinded

There is no doubt the issue dominating the news and our email inboxes is the Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent vaccination mandate, issued Aug. 9. We share the concern many constituents in the 20th Legislative District, and beyond, have expressed. We do not support the governor’s mandate conditioning the employment for most state employees and health care workers on being fully vaccinated.

The governor’s COVID-19 transmission concerns must be weighed and balanced by the health concerns from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine reported by the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS); as well as personal, health, and religious considerations. To not respect individual rights and neglect personal choice regarding medical decisions is leadership in a vacuum.

Many in our community have chosen to get vaccinated. Others contracted COVID and have recovered, so they do not need the vaccine to provide immunity. Still others have made the conscious decision to forgo the vaccine due to personal choice, health-related complications, or religious beliefs. The personal decision to vaccinate, or not, is a decision that takes a considerable amount of thought. Above all else, the decision is personal and should not be mandated by the governor.