Guest column: Dams play vital role in mitigating warmer future of Northwest

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation recently warned, as a result of a prolonged drought, it may be forced to declare an official water shortage for the Southwestern United States for the first time in history.
The warning comes with dire implications for drinking water, farming, and even the ability of Nevada and Arizona to help their economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In terms of climate change, the Southwest is not alone. This past summer’s historic wildfires and the foreboding dry spell we’ve had this spring are indicators that all is not well in the Pacific Northwest.
We have had relatively dry periods before, but scientists believe the weather patterns the Pacific Northwest has known for millennia — rain falling west of the Cascades and an abundance of snow falling in the mountains during the winter months — is in jeopardy.
Researchers have been working to determine what the changing climate may mean for the Pacific Northwest, and what they’ve discovered is alarming: snowfall that is vital to every functional role of our rivers is in jeopardy.
Earlier this month, researchers presenting at the University of Washington’s Climate Impacts Group Climate Conference indicated the Pacific Northwest can expect to have warmer, drier summers and warmer, rainier winters.
If that is the case, scientists warn we can expect a deluge of runoff in the winter months and greatly diminished river flows for the spring and summer.
If that sounds bad, that’s because it is. This shift will threaten homes and communities with winter floods. It also represents a threat to a cycle that is critically important to the region’s salmon populations.
For migrating salmon, less water in the late spring and summer means hotter mainstem and tributary river temperatures. If river temperatures are too hot, salmon can perish. We’ve seen large temperature-related fish kills in the Columbia River as well as the undammed Fraser River in Canada and even in Alaskan rivers as the climate warms.
Ironically, while hydropower dams and salmon often are painted as being at odds, dams may become critically important as salmon try to navigate a more dangerous climate.
Already, cool water from Dworshak Dam in Idaho is released during the summer to help cool the lower Snake River. Grand Coulee Dam in Central Washington state provides a similar benefit for the Columbia River.
Additionally, while an Environmental Protection Agency model indicates some Northwest dams may cause warmer river temperatures, a peer-reviewed study from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory showed just the opposite; the additional water in dam reservoirs acts as a temperature buffer against extreme heat.
Jane Harrell, a graduate research assistant at the University of Washington, and one of the presenters at the Climate Conference, shared her research showing the Columbia Basin’s system of dams largely will mitigate the impacts of river stream flow variations from climate change.
In other words, the hydropower system will help reduce the instances and devastation of winter flooding and also help hold water to augment spring and early-summer river flows for salmon.
Hydropower dams are important to salmon survival for another reason — the role hydropower plays in the region’s efforts to reverse the effects of climate change.
Hydropower provides 90% of the region’s renewable energy and acts as a clean energy force multiplier by providing firm support for intermittent wind and solar energy. Hydropower dams do this by storing and releasing water to generate electricity on demand. This ability allows the grid operators to fill in the frequent and substantial gaps of wind and solar power production and keep the grid in perfect balance throughout the day.
As we think about our clean energy future, it’s not only important to think about the resources that will help get us there, but also the resources that will help mitigate the damage we’re likely to experience with a changing planet. Hydropower is a resource that does both.
Kurt Miller is the executive director of Northwest RiverPartners, where he seeks to find collaborative, science-driven solutions to energy and environmental challenges. He spent almost 30 years in the Northwest electricity industry.