Guest column: Dams play vital role in mitigating warmer future of Northwest

Jane Harrell, a graduate research assistant at the University of Washington, and one of the presenters at the Climate Conference, shared her research showing the Columbia Basin’s system of dams largely will mitigate the impacts of river stream flow variations from climate change.

In other words, the hydropower system will help reduce the instances and devastation of winter flooding and also help hold water to augment spring and early-summer river flows for salmon.

Hydropower dams are important to salmon survival for another reason — the role hydropower plays in the region’s efforts to reverse the effects of climate change.

Hydropower provides 90% of the region’s renewable energy and acts as a clean energy force multiplier by providing firm support for intermittent wind and solar energy. Hydropower dams do this by storing and releasing water to generate electricity on demand. This ability allows the grid operators to fill in the frequent and substantial gaps of wind and solar power production and keep the grid in perfect balance throughout the day.

As we think about our clean energy future, it’s not only important to think about the resources that will help get us there, but also the resources that will help mitigate the damage we’re likely to experience with a changing planet. Hydropower is a resource that does both.

Kurt Miller is the executive director of Northwest RiverPartners, where he seeks to find collaborative, science-driven solutions to energy and environmental challenges. He spent almost 30 years in the Northwest electricity industry.

