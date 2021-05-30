Guest column: Conservatives hear rural voters

This last 18 months have been difficult for many people in Cowlitz County and in rural areas throughout Washington.
The past year, 2020, is probably a year most of us would like to forget. One positive note that has come from it is that it brought many of us together and continued the trend the rural district has been exhibiting for almost a decade: A move away from the policies of the left and more toward a centrist/conservative identity.
Cowlitz County is split into the 19th and the 20th Legislative Districts. The 20th district has been steady conservative, whereas the 19th has become conservative recently. In 2016, Jim Walsh (a Libertarian-leaning Conservative) narrowly defeated Democrat Teresa Purcell for an open House seat. Walsh lost Cowlitz County 52.29% to 47.71%, but Purcell underperformed both her potential seat mates, Dean Takko and Brian Blake by 4% and 8%, respectively.
In 2020, incumbent Walsh defeated challenger Marianna Everson by almost 20% in Cowlitz County. This was significant as Everson ran as a Democratic socialist candidate, embracing the more socialist policies of her party. As voters in this region moved to the right, the Democratic candidates, politicians and policies have moved further left.
In her May 8 The Daily News Guest Column “Democrats deliver for rural areas,” Teresa Purcell argued her party better serves rural people. The people of Cowlitz County disagreed.
In 2020, Republicans took every House and Senate seat in the 19th district. Joel McEntire defeated Brian Blake and Jeff Wilson, Longview port commissioner/fiscal hawk, crushed Democrat Dean Takko 57.13% to 42.78% in Cowlitz County.
How did Democrats lose rural Washington so decisively? Cowlitz County has been a hard-working community, dependent on good-paying union jobs where one-point jobs were plentiful.
State government policies, pushed by Seattle-style progressives, have made those jobs scarce.
As an example, the Millennium Bulk Terminals project was shuttered by environmental groups, Gov. Jay Inslee and a Department of Ecology more concerned about ideology than of due process. Those coal trains now travel up the I-5 corridor to Canada instead of being shipped out of Longview.
The “Cradle to the Grave” environmental reviews Ecology deployed to halt Millennium are being applied toward another project at Northwest Innovation Works in Kalama. The same groups and methods are actively trying to shutter yet another opportunity.
The priority and policy shift is what, in part, caused the change in attitudes among voters. Voters feel the urban vs. rural divide is real because it is.
Companies and union groups see the divide; they know how difficult it is to build industry in southwest Washington and many are fed up with the policies of Pugetopolis, whose leaders are out of touch with rural needs. Cowlitz County wants and deserves a fair chance to be heard and the opportunities for jobs these projects would deliver.
Since Democrats have gained control of the Legislature, Inslee has become more emboldened and they have passed policies that are antithetical to rural values. The barrage of taxes, bloated budgets, assaults on firearm rights (Initiative 1639) and invasive proposals have propelled the change in the county and the district.
Rural voters have had enough. Their votes have signaled this. This last year, Inslee was handed nearly unlimited powers to deal with the COVID-19 emergency. To compound the issues, the state legislative session ended, failing to provide checks and balances on those powers. This won’t help the positions of Democrats in rural areas.
When government operates in an echo chamber, passing laws such as an unconstitutional Income Tax on Capital Gains (Yes, the IRS says it’s an income tax), the people take notice.
Some would argue the policy of “no” isn’t enough, that politicians must work with others to craft policy, even when those policies are bad.
Many, like myself, believe rural Washingtonians have simply had enough. We don’t want gifts or to feel politicians know what is best for us. We expect the people we elect to take a stand and fight for us. That is what leadership is about.
Voters want to be listened to and in rural Washington, Democrats haven’t been listening, so the conservatives have. A republic only works if all the people are heard. Right now, the conservatives are the ones listening to Cowlitz County.
Bill Josh is a Longview Realtor, Mint Valley Precinct Committee Officer for the Republican Party and a member of the Cowlitz County and city of Longview planning commissions.