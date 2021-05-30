Guest column: Conservatives hear rural voters

Since Democrats have gained control of the Legislature, Inslee has become more emboldened and they have passed policies that are antithetical to rural values. The barrage of taxes, bloated budgets, assaults on firearm rights (Initiative 1639) and invasive proposals have propelled the change in the county and the district.

Rural voters have had enough. Their votes have signaled this. This last year, Inslee was handed nearly unlimited powers to deal with the COVID-19 emergency. To compound the issues, the state legislative session ended, failing to provide checks and balances on those powers. This won’t help the positions of Democrats in rural areas.

When government operates in an echo chamber, passing laws such as an unconstitutional Income Tax on Capital Gains (Yes, the IRS says it’s an income tax), the people take notice.

Some would argue the policy of “no” isn’t enough, that politicians must work with others to craft policy, even when those policies are bad.

Many, like myself, believe rural Washingtonians have simply had enough. We don’t want gifts or to feel politicians know what is best for us. We expect the people we elect to take a stand and fight for us. That is what leadership is about.

Voters want to be listened to and in rural Washington, Democrats haven’t been listening, so the conservatives have. A republic only works if all the people are heard. Right now, the conservatives are the ones listening to Cowlitz County.

Bill Josh is a Longview Realtor, Mint Valley Precinct Committee Officer for the Republican Party and a member of the Cowlitz County and city of Longview planning commissions.

