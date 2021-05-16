Guest column: Balancing public health, medical privacy an ongoing effort

When it comes to balancing public health needs with medical privacy concerns, people do not always agree on where to draw the line. Those differences of opinion have surfaced over the past year along with an understandable desire for COVID-19 data and information.
A critical role of local public health throughout the course of the pandemic has been to keep the public informed. Our team has continued to assess how to improve the way we share data and information. As a health official for Cowlitz County and other counties in the region, I have worked to provide timely and relevant information people can use to make informed decisions about their health and prevent COVID-19 infection.
Over the past year, my message about COVID-19 risk has largely stayed the same, with the most recent addition being the benefit of vaccination. The risk of COVID-19 exposure increases when people who are not fully vaccinated gather indoors with others from outside their household. This is especially true if the activity is longer, more people are involved, the space is smaller, or if masks are worn inconsistently.
Local public health releases data and information about COVID-19 outbreaks when it is necessary in preventing the spread of the virus in the community, and after we carefully weigh the potential harm it could cause for those affected.
If, for example, we were unable to identify everyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 as a result of an outbreak at a public space, we would notify the public. We have done this in Clark, Skamania and Pacific counties, and would do the same in Cowlitz County.
If, however, a COVID-19 outbreak occurred as a result of a gathering at a private residence — such as the karaoke party in Cowlitz County that sickened several people in March — we would not publicly identify the people or location involved. Doing so would be a breach of privacy and would provide minimal benefit to the public.
The important thing for people to know about that exposure is not where it occurred, but that the activity itself is high risk. In order to keep outbreaks under control, local public health needs to maintain positive working relationships with those in our community. Releasing data identifying people or locations tied to COVID-19 outbreaks could undermine trust without reducing risk.
Over the past year, we have released information on general sources of exposure. In our data reports, we broke down whether cases were likely exposed at home, in workplaces, at faith-based gatherings or at other social gatherings. But the source of infection data is limited, which makes it challenging for us to draw conclusions.
There have been times when local public health confirms information about COVID-19 outbreaks that are known to the public or are of significant public interest. This was the case when cases were identified among Foster Farms employees early in the pandemic, and last month, when several cases and one death were tied to an outbreak at WestRock.
Instead of relying on day-to-day case reports, we should back up and look at larger trends and base decisions around our understanding of the biology of the virus and where we know it is spreading. Questions about the effectiveness of physical distancing guidance or business reopening restrictions, for example, can be answered by looking at larger-scale, scientific studies.
Just like you, we are looking forward to a return back to normal. What will get us there are measures that we know work: wearing a mask, staying physically distant, gathering outdoors, regularly sanitizing and disinfecting — and most importantly, getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Steven Krager is the deputy health officer for Cowlitz, Clark, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties.