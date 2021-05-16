Guest column: Balancing public health, medical privacy an ongoing effort

When it comes to balancing public health needs with medical privacy concerns, people do not always agree on where to draw the line. Those differences of opinion have surfaced over the past year along with an understandable desire for COVID-19 data and information.

A critical role of local public health throughout the course of the pandemic has been to keep the public informed. Our team has continued to assess how to improve the way we share data and information. As a health official for Cowlitz County and other counties in the region, I have worked to provide timely and relevant information people can use to make informed decisions about their health and prevent COVID-19 infection.

Over the past year, my message about COVID-19 risk has largely stayed the same, with the most recent addition being the benefit of vaccination. The risk of COVID-19 exposure increases when people who are not fully vaccinated gather indoors with others from outside their household. This is especially true if the activity is longer, more people are involved, the space is smaller, or if masks are worn inconsistently.

Local public health releases data and information about COVID-19 outbreaks when it is necessary in preventing the spread of the virus in the community, and after we carefully weigh the potential harm it could cause for those affected.