Ghumman: America's real problem is 'ethical fading'

This is an election year, and Americans are more contentious than ever amid a global pandemic. We may be either Republicans or Democrats, but we have overlooked that we are Americans first. We must realize that while we may disagree on policies and procedures, we must be able to compromise for the common good.

What I experience will always be different from what is experienced by others. Even when I try to put myself in the place of others, the best I can do is try to imagine what the others would experience from my own perspective. I am hoping, we, as a society, are mindful of this.

Ethics, justice and respect are all in line with each other. We do not have to be Republican or Democrat to agree on these principles. These are our human responsibilities. These are not religious or political values. These are American values. We must restore American values.

America is the greatest nation on Earth, not because of its corporate self-deception but because of its exceptional citizens. It is time that we acknowledge and fix our ethical fading. Presidential politics is not only to be blamed — congressional politics are worse, and corporate greed is far worse. We must demand that our corporate leaders start making ethical business decisions and require our politicians to hold them accountable by legislating just rules and regulations.

I urge every American to start paying attention to our civic duty. We must stop blaming someone else for everything and help rebuild an America where everyone's life, liberty and pursuit of happiness is cherished.

Dr. Khuram Ghumman is the 227th president of Hartford County Medical Association, an associate professor at Frank H Netter MD School of Medicine, Quinnipiac University, and a family physician in East Granby, Connecticut.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0