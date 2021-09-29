Dahl column: With more dark hours than light hours, it is a good time to check to ensure car lights, including headlights, are working properly

Q: I’m curious to know if there are any standards for car headlights as to intensity, angle and color. When I drive at night I see cars which have very bright lights (as opposed to just high beams) and some cars with a range of colors (white, yellow and even a tint of blueness). If you can shed any light (pun unintended), I’d be pleased.

A: We just passed the fall equinox and entered the half of the year when there’s more darkness in 24 hours than light, so this is a perfect time to talk about headlights. As more of our driving occurs during time when headlights are required, you may want to make sure your headlights are doing what they’re supposed to do. They should of course illuminate the road for you. One thing we don’t often consider with headlights though, is what they can do to help (or harm) other drivers.

Before we get to colors, let’s start with basic functionality. When’s the last time you checked to make sure all your vehicle lights are working? Next time you have one minute and a passenger with you, start your trip by having your passenger get out and check while you use your headlights, brake lights and turn signals. The law requires working lights, but I don’t think that should be the main motivation; you want to see where you’re going and know that other people can see you.