Dahl column: Who cleans up the roadside debris?

Q: Who determines when freeway shoulders get cleaned? I see debris including broken bikes, mattresses and tires, not to mention lots of small litter and detritus along my commute each day.

A: Maybe the best place to start is by acknowledging the magnitude of the problem. Every year the Department of Transportation (DOT) spends over four million dollars cleaning up more than 3,000 tons of debris and litter on state highways. Now add on more than 2,000 tons and additional cost for all the work done on county and city roads. That’s more than 10 million pounds of garbage picked up from our roadways in just one year. Highways don’t litter themselves. This is a human behavior problem that we spend millions of our own dollars on every year.

You didn’t ask where the money comes from to pay for roadside litter cleanup, but I’ll tell you because it’s kind of poetic. Washington’s litter programs are funded by a tax on retail sales of items typically found in roadside litter.