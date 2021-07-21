Dahl column: Ride carefully if you want to live

First, the law states when passing a vehicle proceeding in the same direction, the driver “shall pass to the left.” The law provides two instances when you can pass on the right: when the vehicle you’re passing is making a left turn, and “upon a roadway with unobstructed pavement of sufficient width for two or more lines of vehicles” going in the same direction. To me that sounds like at least two lanes, but you could argue that with motorcycles you can fit two vehicles in one lane.

However, there’s also a law that states, “All motorcycles are entitled to the full use of a lane and no motor vehicle shall be driven in such a manner as to deprive any motorcycle of the full use of a lane.” That might sound a bit redundant, but I think the legislators wanted to make a point. Motorcyclists are vulnerable, and this law is intended to give them space to protect them.

The law continues, “The operator of a motorcycle shall not overtake and pass in the same lane occupied by the vehicle being overtaken.” Given that motorcycles are defined in the law as vehicles, passing within the lane, on either the left or the right is not allowed. The only exception to two vehicles in the same lane is when motorcycles are riding two abreast. And here’s my take on the original question: if that’s not your riding partner, you’re not riding two abreast; you’re passing on the right.

But even if I’m misunderstanding the law and you could pass on the right, why would you want to? Passing is a high-risk part of riding; waiting for a safe opportunity for a proper pass makes way more sense than choosing a route that’s unexpected. In 2020, motorcyclist actions were the primary factor in 75 percent of fatal motorcycle crashes in Washington. In most riding situations, it’s up to you to create your own safety.

Doug Dahl is a Target Zero Manager for the Washington Traffic Safety Commission and a former deputy sheriff. Send him a question by visiting his website, thewisedrive.com/about-thewisedrive.

