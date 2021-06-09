Dahl column: Please be a decent human being

You can’t control the traffic volume or the speeds of other vehicles, but you can control your decision to get out of the way when the opportunity presents. Accordingly, it’s not illegal to have five vehicles in a line behind you until the point at which you’ve passed a safe place to pull over.

And there’s no rule that says you can’t pull over if there are only three cars behind you. If you’re feeling pressure from faster drivers and the opportunity arises, go ahead and pull over. Driving is stressful enough without another anxious driver on your bumper. In my mind, it’s better to arrive to the campsite a few minutes late and in a good mood rather than being stuffed full of anxiety from being the lead car in a rolling traffic jam.

This law isn’t just about preventing annoying delays. After all, this is a column about traffic safety, not traffic annoyances. Sometimes there’s overlap – such as tailgaters and people who don’t use their turn signals – and this rule fits too. Recently, while some folks were driving across mountain passes, I was riding my bike across one, and from the shoulder I saw plenty of five-to-seven-car pelotons. Also, at one point I had to stop for a deer in the road. It got me thinking about how much safer it is to encounter a deer, or any other hazard, when you don’t have multiple cars right behind you, both for you and for the following drivers who probably won’t see the hazard until after they see the brake lights. By pulling over, you create an opportunity for traffic to spread out so that one hazard isn’t compressed into a multi-car crash.