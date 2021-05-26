Dahl column: Keeping right on the freeway

Passing another vehicle

Traveling at a speed greater than traffic flow (This is not permission to speed)

Moving left to allow traffic to merge (An example of driving courtesy)

Preparing for a left turn (There aren’t too many left turns on the freeway, but I’ll explain why this is in the law in a bit)

If everyone follows the rule and the exceptions, it will result in a freeway that’s mostly sorted by fastest lane on the left to slowest lane on the right. Admittedly, there’s a bit of a judgment call here. With fluctuating vehicle speeds it might be tough to know for sure which lane to pick, and frequent lane changes are themselves a risk factor in driving. Plus, there’s the law about following too closely. If moving into the right lane would result in tailgating the car in front of you or putting the driver behind you in that position, stick with the lane you’re in, at least until you have a safer opportunity to change lanes.

To those of you who encounter a slower driver in the left or middle lane, yes, you can pass them on the right. In most driving situations it’s illegal, but the law does provide two scenarios when you can legally pass on the right. One of those is when a road has two or more lanes in the same direction.

While the original question was about freeways, the law doesn’t specify that this rule is just about limited-access highways; it applies to all multilane roads. In that context, the exception about preparing for a left turn makes more sense. And while the “keep right” rule is in effect for all multilane roads, on roads with traffic signals and intersections on every block, how it actually plays out in real life is a little less predictable. Sometimes driving is tricky, so let’s be nice to each other.

Doug Dahl is a Target Zero Manager for the Washington Traffic Safety Commission and a former deputy sheriff.

