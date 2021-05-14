Dahl column:How to replace your seat belt

If you can’t get your seatbelt replaced under warranty and you’re trying to save some cash, let’s talk about the used option. I couldn’t find any laws that prevent the sale of used seatbelts, so I contacted an auto wrecking yard to check on availability. The person I spoke with said they sell plenty of used seatbelts.

But there is a catch — and it’s a big one. If I were considering going the used route, I’d want to see the car they came from. Seatbelts are a single-use item. Or more correctly, they should be used every time you’re in the car, but replaced after a single crash. Modern seatbelts have a device, often powered by a small explosive charge, that anticipates a crash and pulls your seatbelt extra-snug in the moment just before impact. The belt itself may also have a load limiter woven into it. This feature allows a little extra slack in the belt if the impact forces exceed a certain limit. With both of these features, you only get one use, so if a vehicle has been in a crash, the seatbelt assembly shouldn’t be used.

As far as the actual installation goes, if you buy a new seatbelt, the manufacturer is required to include “an instruction sheet providing sufficient information for installing the assembly in a motor vehicle.” You should be able to take a look at the instructions and decide if you have the tools and skills to take on the project. With used seatbelts you’re kind of on your own. If you’re a handy person that fixes most of your own stuff, you can probably handle it. If you call a contractor to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors, you should call a pro for this too. On most cars installation isn’t too complicated, but it’s critical that it’s done right.

Doug Dahl is a Target Zero Manager for the Washington Traffic Safety Commission and a former deputy sheriff. Send him a question at thewisedrive.com/about-thewisedrive.

