Dahl column: Cycling road rules can be complicated

So when can you ride side-by-side? Clearly, it’s fine for the speedy riders who can ride with the normal flow of traffic (which is probably only the fastest riders on roads with our slowest speed limits). I’d argue that it’s okay to ride side-by-side when there’s no traffic (how can there be a normal flow of traffic if there’s no traffic?). You can also ride two abreast on the shoulder, if it’s wide enough, as the definition of “roadway” in the law excludes the shoulder.

As to whether you can always ride two abreast, I’ll concede that the law does seem a bit contradictory (or at least unclear). However, I can think of a few situations where, even in traffic, riding side-by-side might be the safer (and thus, legal) choice. For example, an adult riding with a younger rider might stay side-by-side to make sure a driver doesn’t pass too close to a less experienced (and less stable) rider. Staying two abreast might increase visibility for drivers, so they have more time to see and respond to bikes on the road. On some roads there isn’t room to pass a cyclist within the lane, so moving from two abreast to single file might send the wrong message to drivers that the cyclists want them to pass. And on roads with short windows to pass safely, going around pairs of bikes is quicker for drivers than passing a string of them in single file.