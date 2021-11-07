Dahl column: Can both drivers in an intersection with two right turn lanes turn right on a red light after stopping?

You may find yourself at a red light behind another driver in the left of two right turn lanes, see that there’s no cross-traffic, and wonder why they don’t just take their right turn already. Maybe they see something you don’t see. Or maybe they don’t know they’re allowed to make that turn. Or maybe they know the law, but they also know that right turns on red lights account for a disproportionately high number of crashes with pedestrians so they’ve chosen not to take them. That’s a lot of maybes.

A right turn on red is an option, not a requirement, and it should only be done if it can be done safely. To quote a phrase that was often said in our household, “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.” If you have the option of making that turn, or you’re behind someone who does, it’s a good time to exercise clear judgment and patience.

As to changing lanes during the turn, the Washington Driver Guide states, “If there are signs or lane markings that allow for two or more turning lanes, stay in your lane during the turn.” Pretty clear, right? Our state law leaves things more ambiguous, but does state that a driver shall not leave their lane until they’ve determined that it can be done safely. Is changing lanes in an intersection inherently unsafe?