Community Voices: Time to thank teachers and staff

I recognize that comprehensive distance learning is challenging for our families. Asking parents to be co-teachers is also something that we never anticipated, so I also want to give my heartfelt thanks to our parents and caregivers.

We have all heard that it takes a village to raise a child; this sentiment has never been truer. Schools support homes with warm meals and access to services. Families support education by stepping in as substitute co-teachers. We truly are in this together and as long as we give each other our best, our children will experience success.

Every May, we are reminded to thank our teachers during teacher appreciation week. I want to encourage parents, students, and community members to not wait until May. The number of hours spent planning for and delivering comprehensive distance learning has been massive. We want nothing more to ensure every child has access to a quality education. In appreciation for our teachers, administrators, instructional assistant, custodial/maintenance, and all other school staff, I hope you will join me in doing something special and saying “thank you.”

While the beginning of this school year does not look or feel like it has every other year, with the support, patience and gratitude of our community, parents, and students, we will make it to the end of the school year with students who have improved academically, staff who have improved in their profession and meeting the needs of the students and a community that is united and always looking for ways to mutually support one another.

Dr. Joseph Hattrick is interim superintendent of the Rainier School District. Dan Newhouse is a Republican member of Congress from Yakima, representing Washington’s Fourth District.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0