Community Voices: New volcano monitors increase safety

Forty years ago this past May, Mount St. Helens erupted, tragically claiming 57 lives and resulting in more than $1 billion in damages. As a nation, we were not prepared for this eruption, and it highlighted the critical need to reduce volcano hazard effects by enhancing our awareness, response and resilience to the more than 160 active volcanos in the United States.

Progress has been made since 1980 as our scientific knowledge about volcanoes has increased and technological innovations have improved. We are leading in the development of a coordinated and unified system to monitor, warn and safeguard people from volcanic activity dangers, a real threat across Washington State.

President Trump signed legislation, co-sponsored by senators Lisa Murkowski and Maria Cantwell, authorizing USGS to establish the National Volcano Early Warning System, a national-scale plan to ensure that volcanoes are monitored at levels commensurate to their threats. The goal of the NVEWS is to ensure that the most hazardous volcanoes will be properly monitored well in advance of the onset of activity, making it possible for scientists to improve the timeliness and accuracy of hazard forecasts and for citizens to take proper and timely action to reduce risk.