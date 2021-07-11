Community Voices: Construction trades ready to build Washington's clean future

The recent news about Northwest Innovations Works’ Kalama methanol plant was frustrating and disappointing to say the least.

The Longview/Kelso Building and Construction Trades Council will continue to advocate for and support a fair and predictable permitting process to avoid other projects such as the methanol plant becoming missed opportunities for our state and community.

With that said, we are ready to redirect our focus to attracting new projects and jobs that look to building the infrastructure needed to meet Washington state’s new clean energy mandates.

As we look ahead to future job-creating projects for Longview and southwest Washington, I am proud to be a union construction worker. Our skills are critical in implementing solutions for America’s clean energy needs. Also, many of these necessary projects will be built in rural communities, and Longview is well suited for elements of Washington’s green energy future.