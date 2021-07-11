Community Voices: Construction trades ready to build Washington's clean future

The recent news about Northwest Innovations Works’ Kalama methanol plant was frustrating and disappointing to say the least.
The Longview/Kelso Building and Construction Trades Council will continue to advocate for and support a fair and predictable permitting process to avoid other projects such as the methanol plant becoming missed opportunities for our state and community.
With that said, we are ready to redirect our focus to attracting new projects and jobs that look to building the infrastructure needed to meet Washington state’s new clean energy mandates.
As we look ahead to future job-creating projects for Longview and southwest Washington, I am proud to be a union construction worker. Our skills are critical in implementing solutions for America’s clean energy needs. Also, many of these necessary projects will be built in rural communities, and Longview is well suited for elements of Washington’s green energy future.
Many states, including Washington and Oregon, are implementing stringent clean energy policies, and utilities and regulators are working on how to comply with these mandates. Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act, passed in 2019, requires that all of the state’s utilities supply nonglobal greenhouse emitting electricity by 2045. The regulations will make it necessary to build new infrastructure to supply this clean energy, which leads to work for all in the construction trades. Much of this infrastructure needs to be built in rural areas and could be an opportunity for communities such as Longview to employ and train our rural skilled workforce.
One such infrastructure example is the Goldendale Energy Storage Project, which just recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council. This $2-plus billion project will be a closed-loop pumped-storage hydropower facility with an upper and lower reservoir located about eight miles southeast of Goldendale and will generate 1,200 megawatts of clean electricity.
Excess energy from wind and solar will be used to pump water to the upper storage reservoir where it will be stored until it is needed, at which point it will be released to the lower reservoir, generating electricity as it passes through its turbines. Once operational, the project will provide the equivalent of 1.8 million metric tons of net reduction of CO2 per year. Recent outages and blackouts in places like Texas and California help underscore the importance of large-scale energy storage projects like the one in Goldendale in maintaining a reliable electric grid.
In addition to being important for ensuring dependable access to electricity, the Goldendale Energy Storage Project is a critical component of Washington’s clean energy future. It will provide quality living-wage jobs and rural economic development while helping Washington and the region meet CETA’s mandates with minimal environmental impacts. Projects like this also fit perfectly with the federal clean energy/infrastructure funding legislation currently working its way through Congress.
We need to come together to support clean energy projects like the Goldendale Energy Storage Project, in part because it is essential for the future of our energy needs and for the family-wage careers it will support. But we also need to be advocates because we need a win for this type of project so it can pave the way for future green infrastructure, including other clean energy projects that could be built more locally.
We are heading into an exciting era in our clean energy future, and the building trades look forward to building the needed infrastructure. Many of these projects take many years to develop and progress through the various stages of federal, state and local permits, and we all must do everything we can to help support and expedite the processes that will allow us to build clean energy projects in our community.
Longview and southwest Washington can site these types of projects and has the workforce to build and staff them. We deserve a chance to grow and prosper as we move to into a better and greener future.
Mike Bridges is president of the Longview/Kelso Building and Construction Trades Council.