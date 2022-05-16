Community Voices column: Let the COVID healing begin – by waiving those nasty fines

Our COVID emergency is over, even if Washington state isn’t officially ready to admit it. This is more a matter of a badly written state law than anything else. Our state lets the governor decide when an emergency begins and ends, and ours isn’t ready to give up yet.

But the rest of us can see the sun is shining, spring is in the air and our masks are off — and we can start thinking about putting the world back together again.

No question, this pandemic was serious business, and we all must respect its power. Unfortunately, the measures the state took to slow it did plenty of damage, too. There were the on-again, off-again business lockdowns, the school closures, the social-distancing requirements, and the whole business of general isolation. Thousands of businesses closed for good, and struggling students will be catching up for years.

Disruption was unavoidable, but some of those decrees from the governor’s office seemed a bit arbitrary — remember when you could sit down and order a burger in Aberdeen but not in Longview? They eliminated personal choice based on a science that seemed made up on the spot. Some of it seemed downright spiteful, like Gov. Jay Inslee’s spiteful and meanspirited firing of thousands of state employees — perhaps he will explain someday how that helped.

And some of it unleashed some of our worst impulses, as people turned on one another in political argument over their willingness to wear a mask. The state fanned the flames of divisiveness, creating hotlines to encourage neighbors to report on neighbors, and bring down the force of government. Now that it’s over, we need to find a way to heal those wounds.

A good way to begin would be to waive the $11 million in fines levied by the Department of Labor and Industries for coronavirus violations. Inspectors fanned out across the state after the governor declared the state of emergency Feb. 29, 2020, looking for violations of masking and social distancing orders. Rather than targeting urban population centers, a Washington Policy Center analysis of the data shows L&I focused on large industrial and agricultural employers, and on businesses that made an open show of defiance.

Longview ranked number two among cities for COVID-related fines. Yes, Longview. Fines totaled $1.1 million. But $1 million of that is related to a single business, Stuffy’s restaurant, which declared public resistance and even staged a protest in the parking lot. Naturally, regulators had to show them who was boss. By declaring violations “willful,” they were able to dramatically increase the fines.

Some might argue the state’s effort to single out flagrant offenders kept everyone else in line. But let’s put that in perspective. COVID was bigger than any of us, a force of nature. For anyone to believe government could stop it is presumptuous indeed.

I understand the displeasure of elected officials and bureaucrats when their will is not followed. But it appears a double standard when measured against their tolerance two summers ago for the marauding bands of hooligans committing acts of vandalism and setting fires on the streets of our major cities every night. Why was one protest legitimate and the other not?

This should have been a time when people came together to battle a common enemy. Instead we fought among ourselves. Government should take responsibility for that. Had the governor and his state agencies allowed a bit more flexibility — let people make choices like adults — I think much of this divisiveness could have been avoided.

Surely, with a $15 billion surplus this year, we can afford to forgive $11 million. What purpose was served by the fines is done. It is time now for mercy — no more vindictiveness. Let us be thankful we made it through, say a prayer for those who didn’t, look to the goodness in our souls and be the caring, civilized society we all know we can be.

Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, represents the 19th Legislative District.

