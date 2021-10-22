Community Voices column: Kelso City Council was not misguided

Among the many bad arguments made was the idea that the vote was pointless. Though it is true that many votes on resolutions and other formal statements do not carry the weight of that government’s policing power or constitutional scope, that does not mean that the vote is without merit. The government of the people is scaled at so many levels. People are represented at their city, county, district, state, and federal levels with many more nuances contained therein. When a governor takes control of a state and renders the Legislature absolved of all responsibility, it is the duty of all people and entities to display their displeasure with the disregard for the rule of law. With such unfavourability of mandate policies in our communities, it would be malpractice for a city council to not state their disagreement.

The other critical fallacy I had the displeasure of trying to understand was the slippery slope idea that governments have controlled people’s lives in the past, even in bad faith. That should give the government the right to do so again. A ridiculous analogy was drawn that governmental bodies at several instances have enforced laws prohibiting people of other races from marriage. What in the world can this point possibly mean to the current debate? “Governments have done evil things in the past and gotten away with it, so we should tolerate it here?” What am I missing in this terrible analogy. Another regretful analogy was that of DUI policies on our roadways and how our governments regulate that aspect of our lives. The problem here is an apples to oranges comparison. You aren’t convicted of a DUI until you have chosen to drink and drive, had evidence collected against you and received your due process. In our case, without any evidence that you have COVID, or are a danger to anybody at all, you are already guilty just by deciding not to wear a mask or get vaccinated. Without any evidence of endangering anybody or harming anybody’s rights, you will be found guilty for your health choices. If somebody knew they had a deadly disease, and put others at risk, we would already have laws on the books to go after that person. This case is about people being guilty, until they are found innocent through the showing of a vaccine passport.