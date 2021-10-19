Community Voices column: House flipping is good for everyone

Distressed homes often are attractive nuisances causing blight and attracting bad behavior. House flipping lifts up a neighborhood and improves the quality of life in the neighborhood for everyone.

Although house flippers are in the business to make money, they also help rescue homeowners who are facing tax foreclosure, mortgage foreclosure, bankruptcy, financial distress and medical hardship.

The property taxes raised from increasing home values are used to support the growing costs of a quality in person education system, growing local government, police and fire services.

House flipping itself involves many low skilled and highly skilled workers to complete their tasks including everyone from accountants, attorneys, home mortgage professionals and real estate brokers, as well as title and escrow professionals to construction contractors, many tradespeople and more.

Homeowners concerned with raising tax values and increased property taxes would be served well directing their attention to local governments with increasing expenditures or to the county assessor’s office in the event they feel their property valuation is not justified.

House flipping is good for all. A raising tide lifts all boats. House flipping provides for increased employment, increased wages, increased tax revenue to local governments, better quality housing supply and better living conditions for everyone.

Longview resident Mike Wallin is a licensed Managing Broker with Keller Williams Premier Partners in Longview and also is the Government Affairs Director of the Lower Columbia Association of REALTORS.

